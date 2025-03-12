Sports

Less than 100 days to go: Miami prepares to host FIFA Club World Cup opener

FIFA Club World Cup Miami
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The countdown is on, and Miami is gearing up to make history as the city prepares to host the opening match of the groundbreaking FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

With less than 100 days to go, anticipation is building for the standalone opener at Hard Rock Stadium, where Inter Miami CF, led by global icon Lionel Messi, will face off against African powerhouse Al Ahly FC.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 14, this highly anticipated match will set the stage for a month-long football spectacle featuring 32 clubs from 20 countries. Spanning 11 U.S. cities, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 promises to be a game-changer, showcasing the world’s best club football talent across 63 matches in 12 state-of-the-art stadiums.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his excitement, stating, “A Saturday evening showstopper in the Magic City will ignite a historic month of world-class club football. This tournament will completely redefine how, when, and where the true club world champion is crowned.”

Unlike the FIFA World Cup, which highlights national teams, the FIFA Club World Cup brings together elite club teams from around the world, featuring players from as many as 82 different nationalities. Infantino emphasized the tournament’s global reach, adding, “This is the start of something truly special, and there is no better place for the dream of the world’s best clubs and players to come alive than in the United States.”

South Florida’s diverse community, home to many residents of Caribbean and Latin American heritage—regions known for their deep passion for football—is set to embrace the tournament, uniting fans from different cultures in celebration of the world’s game.

Beyond the action on the pitch, the tournament will also have a significant financial impact. FIFA recently confirmed a $1 billion distribution pot for participating clubs, with an additional target of at least $250 million set aside for non-participating clubs worldwide as part of football development efforts.

Tickets for all 63 matches are available now at FIFA.com/tickets, with hospitality packages to be released soon at FIFA.com/hospitality. Fans across the globe will also have access to live coverage of every match, streaming for free via DAZN.com. More details, including group line-ups, match schedules, and club profiles, can be found at FIFA.com.

As Miami prepares to transform into the epicenter of global club football, the excitement is palpable. The countdown has begun—less than 100 days until the Magic City takes center stage in the world’s biggest club football tournament!

