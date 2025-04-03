South Florida News

Metropica’s $1.5 billion expansion set to transform Sunrise

Metropica-rendering
Arquitectonica Metropica, a $1.5 billion mixed-use project approved for 3,300 residential units, 650,000 square feet of office space and 485,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, is on the rise in Sunrise. Arquitectonica/Courtesy
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The second phase of Metropica, the sprawling $1.5 billion megaproject in Sunrise, is expected to begin construction in the coming months.

This major expansion is set to continue transforming the area, with plans for 3,300 residential units, 650,000 square feet of office space, and 485,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. The development, spearheaded by Miami developer Joseph Kavana, is already reshaping western Broward County.

Metropica, which is located between Sawgrass Mills mall and the Amerant Bank Arena, has been approved for up to 3,300 residential units and is poised to become a “city within a city.” The ongoing growth has already seen the completion of two buildings, including the 263-unit One Metropica tower, which opened in 2020, and the 417-unit Portico building, completed in 2017. Both buildings are occupied by tenants, according to officials.

To manage the increased traffic expected from the new development, city officials are also moving forward with plans to revamp the nearby Sawgrass Expressway interchange, just west of the arena. This upgrade is essential to support the surge in residents, office workers, and visitors expected to flock to the area as Metropica expands.

The development is part of a larger growth trend in Sunrise’s newly established Shopping and Entertainment District, which is attracting a wealthier demographic. Just recently, the City of Sunrise successfully unveiled its newest cultural gem, Village Art Plaza.

Condos at Metropica are priced starting in the $600,000s, while rental units begin at $3,550 per month for a two-bedroom apartment.

Once fully completed, Metropica will encompass approximately four million square feet of space, with luxury residences, commercial buildings, green spaces, boutique hotels, and a wide array of dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

Joseph Kavana, who has been behind several major South Florida projects like the Jacaranda West in Plantation and Chapel Trail in Pembroke Pines, has emphasized that Metropica’s amenities and luxury offerings are comparable to the region’s most notable residential developments.

“The level of luxury and amenities within ONE Metropica Residences are at par with South Florida’s most notable residential buildings,” Kavana said previously.

The next phase of construction will play a key role in realizing this vision and further establishing Metropica as a central hub for the area.

 

