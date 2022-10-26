fbpx
FeaturedNewsLocal

Man killed after being hit by shipping container at Port Everglades

Man killed after being hit by shipping container at Port Everglades
By Santana Salmon

A man was killed following an industrial accident at Port Everglades earlier today.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the incident. According to the police report, at 8:30 p.m., Thursday, October 20, BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to an industrial accident near the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street in Port Everglades.

When emergency crews arrived, they located an injured adult male aboard the Hohebank ship, where the incident occurred. Paramedics evaluated the male, later identified as 51-year-old Odely Joseph of Fort Lauderdale, and he was subsequently pronounced dead on scene.

- Advertisement -

The preliminary investigation indicates a shipping container struck the victim. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

BSO homicide detectives and authorities with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

 

 

Previous articleMan arrested after reporting false firearms threat at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Next articleHaiti’s shipment of mangoes to the US halted

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaican Actress and Broadcaster Leonie Forbes has died

Jamaican Actress and Broadcaster Leonie Forbes has died

Click here to view
Skip to content