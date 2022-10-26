Man killed after being hit by shipping container at Port Everglades

A man was killed following an industrial accident at Port Everglades earlier today.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the incident. According to the police report, at 8:30 p.m., Thursday, October 20, BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to an industrial accident near the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street in Port Everglades.

When emergency crews arrived, they located an injured adult male aboard the Hohebank ship, where the incident occurred. Paramedics evaluated the male, later identified as 51-year-old Odely Joseph of Fort Lauderdale, and he was subsequently pronounced dead on scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates a shipping container struck the victim. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

BSO homicide detectives and authorities with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.