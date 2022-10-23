UPDATE: Florida women in Montego Bay crash identified

The three Florida women who were killed in a car crash in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Sunday have been identified.

Sandra Lee, 59, a flight attendant, and her 25-year-old daughter Savanna Lee, a real estate agent, both from Minneola, Florida died in the crash.

Their 55-year-old cousin Donna Brown, a nurse from Winter Gardens in Florida, was also killed, and three other relatives were injured and have been hospitalized.

According to reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, at about 12:15 am the six were driving from Falmouth in Trelawny to Montego Bay in a Toyota Axio.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle after reaching a stoplight on the Ironshore main road and colliding with another vehicle moving in the opposite direction.

Savanna Lee and Donna Brown reportedly died on the spot after receiving severe head injuries.

Sandra Lee was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The other three, including the driver, are said to be in critical condition.