Florida women killed in car crash in Jamaica

By Micaiah Morgan

Three women who are believed to be from Florida were killed in a car crash in Montego Bay, St James on Sunday morning.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force reported that the women were traveling in a car with two men shortly after midnight when the collision took place on the Ironshore main road

The men have been hospitalized.

The passengers who were in a Toyota Axio collided with a Subaru motorcar that was heading in the opposite direction.

According to reports, the Subaru driver received minor injuries.

 

