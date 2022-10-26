Man arrested after reporting false firearms threat at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit (TMU) arrested a Lauderhill man for charges related to false report of firearms at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
According to investigators, around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 25, Datron Devonne Roscoe contacted the Broward County Regional Communications Emergency Dispatch and stated that there was going to “be a big guns fight shootout at the airport” and that “there’s gonna be a lot of gunfire call everybody.”
BSO deputies and TMU detectives responded to investigate. Roscoe was located at Terminal 4 and was taken into custody. The threat was determined to be unfounded.
Roscoe is currently being held at BSO Main Jail and faces one count of false reporting concerning the use of a firearm and one count of misuse of 911.