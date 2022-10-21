Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida

Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida.

According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday.

A nearby doorbell camera captured almost 40 seconds of the shootout.

The police reported that two males were surrounded by dozens of spent rounds and guns after the shootout.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that a third man fled. The third man is said to be associated with a Jamaican artiste.

He was taken to the hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds. The authorities have not yet confirmed whether or not the individual was engaged in the shooting.

The identities of the two individuals who died have not been released by the police.