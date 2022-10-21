fbpx
NewsCaribbeanLocal

Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida

Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida
By Santana Salmon

Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida.

According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday.

A nearby doorbell camera captured almost 40 seconds of the shootout.

- Advertisement -

The police reported that two males were surrounded by dozens of spent rounds and guns after the shootout.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that a third man fled. The third man is said to be associated with a Jamaican artiste.

He was taken to the hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds. The authorities have not yet confirmed whether or not the individual was engaged in the shooting.

The identities of the two individuals who died have not been released by the police.

 

Previous articlePompano Beach Attempted murder suspect Otis Washington arrested in Georgia

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Pompano Beach Attempted murder suspect Otis Washington arrested in Georgia

Pompano Beach Attempted murder suspect Otis Washington arrested in Georgia

Click here to view
Skip to content