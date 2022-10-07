Hispanic leaders in Miramar to be honored at the 2022 Latin Nights Gala Award Ceremony

Hispanic leaders in Miramar will be honored at the 2022 Latin Nights Gala Award Ceremony hosted by Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis on Friday, October 14, 2022, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event will take place from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. in the Banquet Hall of the Cultural Center located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025 and will recognize the outstanding contributions that notable individuals have made to the Hispanic community.

This year’s honorees include:

Community Engagement Award

Ivan Parra, Broward Community ID Director at Broward Legal Aid

Mr. Parra plans and organizes Community ID events throughout Broward County and has brought together a dynamic team of 220 volunteers to assist immigrants secure identification.

Education Award

Dr. Alexandra Alvarez

Dr. Alvarez serves as an autism coach with the School Board of Broward County where she specializes in curriculum instruction and design and early intervention for students with autism and other related disabilities. She has been in education for over 20 years.

Business & Entrepreneurship Award

Robinson Marte, Co-founder Tribeca Restaurant

Mr. Marte moved to Miramar after college in 2006 and realized there was a lack of Latin restaurants in the area, so he partnered with friends to open Tribeca Restaurant. The restaurant never closed its doors during the height of the pandemic but instead pivoted and offered delivery and pick-up services. Tribeca Restaurant has been serving the community for over four years.

Business & Corporate Citizenship Award

Jorge Carballo, President & General Manager NBC-6/Telemundo 51, Miami

Mr. Carballo has been in South Florida’s broadcast industry for over 35 years. He began his career in cable television, first by selling subscription door-to-door, and then by selling local advertising in the cable interconnect channels.

The event will be emceed by Emmy® Award-winning journalist and news anchor, Jackie Nespral.

“This year’s event is a celebration of the diverse fabric of our community. It gives me great pleasure to be able to honor these distinguished professionals who are making a positive impact in Miramar while representing the Hispanic community with excellence,” stated Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis.

The Latin Nights Gala Award Ceremony will feature live performances from award-winning Venezuelan American singer Edward Mena and Gianpaul and Latin Soul Band. Dancers from the Fajardo Elite Dance Academy will also perform showcasing their Latin dance moves.

This event is the culmination of a series of events held in the City of Miramar in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.