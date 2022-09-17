Grammy Award Winner Luis Enrique to Perform in Miramar as part of Hispanic Heritage Month

MIRAMAR, FL – In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the City of Miramar has a series of events planned to spotlight the various aspects of the Latin and Hispanic cultures from September 15th through October 15th. A kick-off event will be held Thursday, September 15th from 4 pm to 7 pm at Juana’s Latin Sports Bar, located at 11602 City Hall Promenade, Miramar, FL 33025, to announce the various activities planned for the month.
The City’s signature event for Hispanic Heritage Month, the Latin Music Festival will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 7pm to 11pm at the beautiful Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park. This is a free outdoor concert event headlined by Latin Grammy Award winner, Luis Enrique.
Other events planned will cater to health and fitness enthusiasts, business owners and families, and there will be indoor concerts and an art exhibit on display at the Miramar Cultural Center. The City of Miramar is one of the most diverse communities in South Florida with approximately 37% of the population being of Hispanic heritage.
“Diversity is one of our greatest strengths here in Miramar and Hispanic Heritage Month is definitely a time to celebrate Hispanics and the role that Hispanics have played in our country’s history and vibrant culture as a whole,” stated Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne.
Celebrate with the City of Miramar at one (or all) of the events below:
Hispanic Heritage Month Media Kick Off
Juana’s Latin Sports Bar
11602 City Hall Promenade – Miramar
Thursday, September 15th, 2022, | 4pm-7pm
Fragments Art Exhibit
Featuring artwork by Teresa Cabello
The collection includes medium format fiberglass, acrylic and enamel figurative sculptures
Ansin Family Gallery- Miramar Cultural Center
Gallery Hours: Mondays to Thursdays 9:30am-4:30pm
Miramar Latin Music Festival
Hosted by Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne
Saturday, September 17 | 7pm–11pm
Featuring Latin Grammy Award Winner Luis Enrique, Grammy nominated Dominican merengue artist Bonny Cepeda, Cuban Singer Albita and Reggaeton Artist John Luis
The Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park | 16801 Miramar Parkway
Nella/Katie James in Concert with Special Guests
Saturday, September 17, 2022, | 8pm
Miramar Cultural Center
TICKETS: $25 | $35 | $50
Windows to Our World Murals
By Brazilian artist Fabio Onrack
Miramar Cultural Center
On display starting October 1, 2022
Soledad Bravo- “Gracias a la Vida” with Special Guests
Saturday October 8, 2022, | 8pm
Miramar Cultural Center
TICKETS: $25 | $35 | $50
Hispanic Heritage Business Awards Reception
Presented by Mayor Wayne Messam
Thursday, October 13, 2022, | 6pm to 9pm
Miramar Cultural Center
Latin Nights Gala Award Ceremony: Recognizing contributions to the Hispanic community
Presented by Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis
Friday, October 14th, 2022, | 7pm-11pm
Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall
Ana Torroja Tour Volver
Saturday, October 15, 2022, | 8pm
Miramar Cultural Center
TICKETS: $90 | $130 | $160
Yoga with the Mayor
Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam
Every Saturday beginning September 17th – October 15th
For more information on any of these events, please visit www.MiramarFL.gov or follow the city on social media @cityofmiramar.