Gammy Award-Winning Bebe Winans and Le’Andria Johnson coming to Miramar Cultural Center

Bebe Winans & Le’Andria Johnson will bring their usual high energy and fun-filled performance to the Miramar Cultural Center on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. at, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Florida 33025.

Benjamin “BeBe” Winans is a six-time Grammy winner (three solo and three with sister CeCe Winans), ten Dove Awards, six Stellar Awards, four NAACP Awards (three with his sister CeCe Winans and one with 3WB with brothers Marvin and Carvin) and three Soul Train Music Awards (wo of them with sister CeCe). His most popular songs include Up Where We Belong and Lost Without You.

Le’Andria Johnson, a Grammy Award-winning artiste, four-time Stellar Gospel Music Award winner, GMA Dove Award winner, Billboard magazine’s #1 Female Gospel Albums Artiste will perform some of her greatest hits including the chart-topping Deliver Me. Le’Andria’s rise in the gospel scene was crowned by her winning season three of BET’s Sunday Best in 2012.

Camasha Cevieux, Director of the City of Miramar Cultural Department stated, “…. having these artistes in an intimate setting with not a bad seat in the house is why MCC Presents is so special. They continue to allow the City to elevate its cultural offerings for residents and guests alike; in the only way that an MCC Experience can.”

Tickets start are available for purchase at www.etix.com.

For more information, visit www.MiramarCulturalCenter.org.