Florida advances bill allowing teens to replace undocumented workers

By Sheri-kae McLeod

A Florida Senate committee has advanced a bill that would eliminate restrictions on how many hours 16- and 17-year-olds can work, a move aligned with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to replace undocumented migrant labor with a younger, domestic workforce.

Florida’s economy has long relied on immigrant labor, particularly from the Caribbean and Latin America, to sustain key industries such as hospitality, agriculture, and construction. Many workers from Haiti, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Central America take on physically demanding jobs that offer low wages and long hours, roles that have historically been difficult to fill with U.S.-born workers.

Hotels and resorts depend on immigrant labor for housekeeping, maintenance, and restaurant staffing, while construction companies rely on them for roofing, drywall installation, and other manual labor. In the agricultural sector, migrant workers play a crucial role in harvesting citrus, tomatoes, and other crops, while many also work in home health care, providing essential services for the elderly and disabled.

With Florida’s recent immigration crackdown, some businesses have struggled to find workers. Last year, the state enacted a strict E-Verify law, requiring large employers to verify workers’ legal status through a federal database. As a result, many undocumented workers left the state, leading to labor shortages in industries that have long relied on immigrant workers. Supporters of Senate Bill 918 argue that removing work-hour restrictions for teens could help fill these gaps, while opponents warn that students could be exploited or overworked.

SB 918: How Florida’s teen work laws would change

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jay Collins (R-Tampa), eliminates long-standing restrictions on work hours for 16- and 17-year-olds. Under current law, teens cannot work before 6:30 a.m. or after 11 p.m. on school nights, cannot work more than eight hours on a school day, and cannot work more than 30 hours in a school week unless granted a waiver. SB 918 would lift all these restrictions, allowing teens to work the same hours as adults regardless of their school schedule. The bill also removes the state’s waiver system, which previously allowed exceptions for certain students under specific circumstances.

Gov. DeSantis has linked this bill to his broader labor policy, arguing that young Americans should be taking jobs that undocumented immigrants previously held. Speaking during a panel discussion with former Trump border czar Tom Homan, DeSantis questioned why businesses should rely on foreign workers when teenagers could fill those roles.

“Why do we say we need to import foreigners, even import them illegally, when, you know, teenagers used to work at these resorts? College students should be able to do this stuff,” DeSantis said.

He acknowledged that Florida’s immigration policies have resulted in some workforce losses but insisted that legal residents—including young Floridians—could take their place.

“Yes, we had people that left because of those rules, but you’ve also been able to hire other people. And what’s wrong with expecting our young people to be working part-time now? I mean, that’s how it used to be when I was growing up,” he added.

What’s next for SB 918?

On Tuesday morning, the bill passed the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee in a 5-4 vote. The next step is the Senate Rules Committee, which will review the bill before it goes to a full Senate vote. If SB 918 clears the Senate, it will move to the Florida House of Representatives, where lawmakers will debate and vote on a companion bill. If approved by both chambers, it will be sent to Gov. DeSantis for his signature.

If signed into law, the changes would take effect on July 1, 2025.

