Cruise lines implement new age restrictions for Spring Break

Carnival Cruise announced that starting February 1, 2025, guests must be at least 21 years old on the day of embarkation to travel alone.
By Jovani Davis

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two major cruise lines are introducing new minimum age restrictions for unaccompanied guests just ahead of Spring Break.

Carnival Cruise announced that starting February 1, 2025, guests must be at least 21 years old on the day of embarkation to travel alone. Guests aged 20 and under will need to be accompanied by a relative or guardian who is 25 years old or older, though the guardian does not need to be a legal guardian.

Similarly, Royal Caribbean International has updated its policy, requiring guests to be at least 21 years old to sail unaccompanied on cruises departing from North America. For sailings originating in South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, the minimum age for unaccompanied guests is 18.

Guests with any questions regarding the new age requirements are encouraged to reach out to the cruise lines or their travel agents for further details.

South Florida officials have unveiled a series of stringent security measures aimed at controlling spring break crowds and preventing unruly behavior. Some of the new policies, announced earlier this month includes parrking garage closures, DUI checkpoints, heightened law enforcement, and a public awareness campaign discouraging partygoers from visiting.

To curb overcrowding and potential disruptions, the cities will enforce increased parking fees, restricted beach access, and traffic monitoring. Parking fees at select garages will rise to $100, while nonresident towing fees will double to $516. License plate readers, drones, and surveillance technology will be deployed to monitor activity.

City officials anticipate peak crowds between March 13-16 and March 20-23, prompting additional security measures.

 

