Miami Beach implements strict security measures for spring break

Miami Beach officials have unveiled a series of stringent security measures aimed at controlling spring break crowds and preventing unruly behavior. The new policies, announced last Tuesday, include parking garage closures, DUI checkpoints, heightened law enforcement, and a public awareness campaign discouraging partygoers from visiting.

To curb overcrowding and potential disruptions, the city will enforce increased parking fees, restricted beach access, and traffic monitoring. Parking fees at select garages will rise to $100, while nonresident towing fees will double to $516. License plate readers, drones, and surveillance technology will be deployed to monitor activity across the city.

The city is also launching a public service campaign titled Reality Check, reinforcing the message that Miami Beach is not a party destination. The campaign, designed to resemble a reality show, warns visitors that they will be disappointed if they come expecting a traditional spring break experience. This follows last year’s successful “Breaking Up with Spring Break” initiative, which led to a decrease in arrests.

“We set a new standard for spring break in Miami Beach last year,” said Mayor Steven Meiner. “This year, we’re building on that success to ensure Miami Beach remains a welcoming destination for families and visitors who want to enjoy our world-class beaches, restaurants, and community in a safe atmosphere.”

High-impact weekends & restrictions

City officials anticipate peak crowds between March 13-16 and March 20-23, prompting additional security measures:

All garages and surface lots south of 23rd Street will be closed. Visitors must pay a $100 flat fee at select garages, including Sunset Harbour and 42nd Street. Restricted Beach Access: Security checkpoints will be placed at key beach entrances, which will close at 6 p.m. Coolers, tents, and amplified music will be prohibited.

Security checkpoints will be placed at key beach entrances, which will close at 6 p.m. Coolers, tents, and amplified music will be prohibited. Traffic Restrictions: License plate readers will monitor vehicles entering through MacArthur and Julia Tuttle Causeways, with potential lane reductions and delays.

License plate readers will monitor vehicles entering through MacArthur and Julia Tuttle Causeways, with potential lane reductions and delays. DUI Checkpoints: Sobriety checkpoints will be set up along 5th Street on March 14-15 and March 21-22.

Sobriety checkpoints will be set up along 5th Street on March 14-15 and March 21-22. Business & Alcohol Limits: Sidewalk seating on Ocean Drive will be prohibited during peak weekends. Liquor stores in the Entertainment District must close by 8 p.m.

Sidewalk seating on Ocean Drive will be prohibited during peak weekends. Liquor stores in the Entertainment District must close by 8 p.m. Transportation Limits: Short-term rentals under six months remain illegal in many areas, with fines up to $5,000 per violation.

Some visitors were caught off guard by the steep parking fees. “I just heard that it wasn’t going to be as popular as it’s been in previous years,” said Natalie Duque, a visitor from Arizona.

Citywide law enforcement

Miami Beach will have increased law enforcement throughout March, with support from state and county agencies. Rentals of golf carts, mopeds, and scooters will be suspended during peak weekends. Ocean Drive will be barricaded, with entry only through 13th Street and a sole exit at 5th Street.

Officials will provide further details at a press conference on February 11.

Miami Beach residents will be exempt from the increased parking and towing fees.