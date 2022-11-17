fbpx
City of Weston Parks vandalized with racist and antisemitic messages

By Santana Salmon

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify the subject(s) responsible for spray-painting antisemitic and racist messages in the City of Weston. The reward for information leading to an arrest has increased to $15,000.

According to police reports about 8:26 a.m., on Sunday, October 30, BSO deputies responded to a call reporting racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of Hunters Pointe subdivision located at 2372 Quail Roost Drive in Weston. Investigators said they canvassed the area in search of the subjects responsible but were unsuccessful.

Before Hunters Pointe Park, two other incidents of a similar nature were recently reported within the Weston Hills Community. BSO Weston District detectives say they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents as the department will not tolerate any act of antisemitism or any form of hate and prejudice.

Anyone with information on the subject(s) involved in these incidents in the Weston Hill Community may submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

 

