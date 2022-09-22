Broward Sheriff Office Awards Nearly One Million Dollars to Nonprofit Organizations

The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) awarded nearly a million dollars of Law Enforcement Trust Funds (LETF) to more than 70 charitable organizations to help further their mission. Twenty-two of the organizations were first-time recipients.

In a press release, the BSO noted that non-profit organizations provide an array of valuable services to the community to keep neighborhoods safe and help improve the lives of Broward County residents.

The checks were presented on Wednesday, September 21, at a big check presentation held by BSO at the Charlotte J. Burrie Civic Center in Pompano Beach. The money awarded comes from the seizure and forfeiture of contraband used in the commission of a felony through LETF, and state law allows BSO to use those funds for the benefit of the community.

During the presentation, Sheriff Gregory Tony recognized Panthers 100 Club, Inc. president Robert Green for his 20 years of service to the community. At 94-years-old of age, Green has helped change a generation of lives through his not-for-profit organization, which ensures Dillard High School students develop socially and excel academically. Sheriff Tony also recognized Feeding South Florida for providing more than eight million pounds of food to needy families during the pandemic.

“It is my honor to award 76 deserving community-based non-profits a total of $930,000 in Law Enforcement Trust Funds,” Sheriff Tony said. “The funds dispersed is the largest amount distributed in a single year under my leadership and will help these organizations continue their efforts in helping our community prosper and thrive.”

To view a list of the charitable organizations awarded, click here. To learn more about LETF and how you can apply for future funds, click here or email LETF@sheriff.org.