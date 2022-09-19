Broward teens arrested for Kidnapping, Sexual battery, and carjacking

Two male teenagers have been arrested for sexual battery and kidnapping in Broward County.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 18-year-old Corey Jones and a 16-year-old on several charges.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit investigators around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, Jones, and the 16-year-old, committed armed kidnapping and sexual battery on an adult female by carjacking her at gunpoint.

Detectives said the two armed males approached the victim as she was returning home and forced her into the backseat of her car. The suspects drove her to an unknown location and sexually battered her multiple times. Then they drove her to a bank ATM and forced her to withdraw money from her account and sexually battered her again. The victim was able to get help when the suspects eventually forced her out of her car and fled in it.

The victim’s vehicle was located in Pompano Beach on Thursday, September 15 with Jones in the driver’s seat. Jones attempted to flee but was swiftly taken into custody. In his attempt to evade deputies he dropped two phones; one of which belonged to the victim.

On Friday, September 16, detectives took the 16-year-old male into custody and transported him to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

Both Jones and the 16-year-old confessed to the offenses. They each face felony charges of sexual battery with a weapon, kidnapping an adult, carjacking with a firearm and robbery with a weapon.