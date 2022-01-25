JussBuss Acoustics Returns for Fifth Season

The popular live performance show in Jamaica, JussBuss Acoustics, returns for its fifth season, and viewers are excited.

Since its inception in 2014, JussBuss Acoustics has served as a platform for artists to showcase their raw talent, backed by live musicians, stunning visual settings, and premium sound quality.

The show has established itself as the premier platform for both established and emerging artists to showcase their talent and versatility.

Andrew Jackson, Pierce McLean, and Johnathan Newman, the show’s creators, have made it their mission to find and promote quality reggae and dancehall artists across the nation.

Their passion for music inspired them to establish a platform that promotes Jamaican culture and music on a global scale.

Past JussBuss Performers

JussBuss Acoustics has showcased artists at the start of their careers, including Chronixx, Protoje, Shenseea, Dre Island, Romain Virgo, and many more. The show has also featured some of the biggest names in the dancehall industry, including Beenie Man, Sizzla, Capleton, Agent Sasco, and others.

The show’s regional and international reach continues to grow, with episodes featuring international stars such as Richie Campbell and Nenny in Portugal and Bunji Garlin and Kes Band in Trinidad and Tobago.

Season Five will feature heavy reggae and dancehall heaters. Jesse Royal, the Grammy-nominated roots singer, recently opened the fifth season’s first episode with a vibrant performance well received by fans online.

Magnum Tonic Wine, the official drink of the dancehall, will power JussBuss Acoustics for the next three months, bringing quality performances and interviews with a diverse mix of rising stars and legends. Shaneil Muir, Nation Boss, Lutan Fyah, Junior Reid, and Tessellated are some artists who will perform on the show.

Regional marketing manager for Magnum Tonic Wine, Kamal Powell, says the brand is always happy to support local musical talent, so a renewed partnership with Jussbuss was an easy decision.

“We are happy to be part of Jussbuss Acoustics for another season. The Jussbuss team is no stranger to Magnum as we have collaborated on many projects. Working with them is always a pleasure; we are constantly working in the best interest of dancehall music and culture. So, for season five, you can expect nothing less,” said Powell.

The show airs on Television Jamaica every Saturday at 9:00 p.m. Viewers can get early access to Jussbuss Acoustics on Magnumhub.tv on Fridays at 7:00 p.m.