Jamaican Diaspora invited to join National Day of Prayer

Jamaicans in Miami invite members of the Diaspora to join with those at home to participate in the National Day of Prayer on Tuesday, January 11, which will observe human trafficking prevention and bring awareness to the crime.

A press release from the Office of the Consul General says under the patronage of Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair, the Hour of Prayer will begin at noon with a networking session preceding the prayer at 11:30 a.m. This initiative is also associated with the Female Development World Organization (FDWO) and the Caribbean Anti-Trafficking Committee (CAC).

The Rev. Horace Ward, Senior Pastor at the Holy Family Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens, will host the event.

Everyone can join the Hour of Prayer.

People may participate in the Hour of Prayer via several social media platforms – Facebook.com/HFCMiami; YouTube: Live HFCMiami.org; www.facebook.com/Congenmiami (Jamaica Consulate FB page); or conference call 786-730-9610.

They may also choose to physically attend the Holy Family Episcopal Church, 18501 NW Seventh Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33169, where organizers will enforce all CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

January is a special month.

USA President Joseph Biden declared January Human Trafficking Prevention Month to spotlight this crime, a growing problem worldwide, primarily affecting youth from the Diaspora and the Caribbean region.

The Caribbean Anti-Trafficking Committee, commissioned by Consul General Mair in March 2021, seeks to assist the Consulate in working with Florida and other states across the Southern USA Diaspora region under the jurisdiction of the Jamaican Consulate General, Miami.

The goal is to create awareness by ensuring victims are not trafficked from the Caribbean to these States through its borders. Furthermore, last January, the CAC, chaired by Dr Lavern Deer, also President of the FDWO, launched a campaign “Reduce the Numbers” to commemorate Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

This campaign allows community partners to join forces across the States to create awareness campaigns and outreach programs. The CAC continues its campaign efforts with other NGOs, law enforcement and community members at large.