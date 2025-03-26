NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Jamaica’s Legal Ministry hits the streets to engage Jamaicans in constitutional reform push

Jamaica Wayne O. Robertson, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry
By Sheri-kae McLeod

As Jamaica edges closer to becoming a republic, efforts to engage the public on constitutional reform have reached new heights with the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs’ innovative “town hopping” initiative.

This initiative, designed to reach citizens at a grassroots level, aims to bring the conversation on constitutional reform directly to communities across the island.

Wayne O. Robertson, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, explained during a recent JIS Think Tank that the shift to more localized engagement reflects the need for a deeper, more personal connection with Jamaicans. “We recognize that webinars and town hall meetings are important, but we need to be more granular in our approach,” Robertson said, adding that the town hopping initiative complements ongoing town halls and webinars. These efforts are integral to the government’s drive to educate Jamaicans on the Constitution and the Bill currently before Parliament.

Robertson noted that the initiative has already reached multiple sectors of society, including ministries, private sector entities, trade unions, and vulnerable groups. While acknowledging that not every Jamaican has been engaged, he emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to reaching as many people as possible.

Jamaica’s transition to republic staus halfway complete

The heightened engagement comes amid the ongoing transition toward Jamaica becoming a republic, a process that has now passed the halfway mark.

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, confirmed on March 19 that the Constitution (Amendment) (Republic) Bill, 2024 is currently before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament. “With the Bill in Parliament, we are more than 50 percent along the way,” Malahoo Forte stated, noting that once the review is completed, the Bill will proceed to debate in the House of Representatives. If approved, it will then go to the Senate for further consideration.

The process may face delays due to the upcoming General Election, due by September. Minister Malahoo Forte confirmed that the referendum to decide whether Jamaica will sever ties with the monarchy and become a republic will take place after the election. A Referendum Bill must first be passed to outline voting procedures, with the Electoral Commission of Jamaica overseeing the process and public education efforts ensuring voters are well-informed.

While the republic transition progresses, a key point of contention remains Jamaica’s final appellate court. The opposition PNP supports replacing the Privy Council with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), while the JLP argues that there is no consensus and plans to address it later.

In addition to the “town hopping” initiative, the Ministry is also working on launching the Jamaica Legal Information Portal (JLIP) by April. The JLIP will serve as a comprehensive, online repository for Jamaican laws, legal literature, and court rulings, making legal information more accessible to the public.

