Jamaica’s transition to a Republic more than 50% complete

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte Jamaica republic
Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaica’s move to become a Republic has passed the halfway mark, but the Referendum needed to finalize the transition will not coincide with the upcoming General Election.

At a JIS Think Tank on March 19, Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte confirmed that the process is well underway, with the Constitution (Amendment) (Republic) Bill, 2024 currently before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament.

“With the Bill in Parliament, we are more than 50 percent along the way,” she stated. “Once the review is complete, the next step is debating and passing the Bill in the House of Representatives.”

If approved in the House, the Bill will go to the Senate. However, if the Senate does not vote within the time required by the Constitution, it will be considered rejected and sent back to the House. Malahoo Forte acknowledged that the General Election, due by September, may delay the process, but constitutional provisions allow for continuity across different parliaments.

Republic transition to take place after general elections

She also clarified that the Referendum will take place after the elections. This vote will give Jamaicans the chance to decide whether to sever ties with King Charles and establish a governance system reflecting the nation’s identity.

Before the Referendum, a Referendum Bill must be passed to outline voting procedures. “The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) will manage the process as they do for elections,” Malahoo Forte said. “But instead of voting for people, you’ll be voting for Jamaica.”

Public education is a priority to ensure Jamaicans are well-informed before they vote. The Minister noted that the Bill is widely accessible, available online and in print.

Jamaica introduced the Republic Bill in Parliament in December 2024, but the transition faces hurdles. A major issue dividing the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is Jamaica’s final appellate court. The PNP wants to replace the UK-based Privy Council with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) alongside the monarchy’s removal, while the JLP argues that there is no consensus and plans to address it later.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness previously emphasized the importance of urgency. “It is time that Jamaica becomes a republic. The process is not simple, but we are making sure to check every box as we move forward,” he said in 2023.

As Jamaica advances toward becoming a Republic, the Government remains committed to transparency, public engagement, and an inclusive decision-making process.

