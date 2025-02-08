Jamaica and US strengthen security ties with Customs agreement

Jamaica is on the brink of a major security boost as the government finalizes a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement with the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP).

This historic pact will allow both nations to exchange critical customs intelligence, tightening border security, disrupting transnational crime, and protecting vital economic interests.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the agreement during a National Security Council Seminar in Kingston on Thursday (Feb. 6), emphasizing that intelligence-sharing is no longer optional in the fight against organized crime.

“Criminal networks are evolving faster than governments, adapting to enforcement measures and exploiting gaps in security,” Holness warned. “This agreement brings us one step closer to dismantling these threats before they reach our shores.”

Beyond customs, the Prime Minister stressed the urgency of a regional intelligence-sharing mechanism across the Caribbean, enabling real-time tracking of arms, narcotics, and criminal activity. He also called for greater investment in maritime and border security, noting that many Caribbean nations lack the naval and aerial surveillance needed to police their waters effectively.

- Advertisement -

With criminals increasingly using cyber networks, encrypted communication, and cryptocurrency to evade detection, Holness underscored the need to modernize law enforcement with AI-driven surveillance, cyber intelligence, and advanced analytics.

“The digital revolution has transformed crime. We must ensure that our security forces are equipped to outpace these evolving threats,” he said.

As Jamaica moves towards Cabinet approval, this agreement marks a crucial step in strengthening regional security cooperation and closing the intelligence gap that criminals have long exploited.