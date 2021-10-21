Injured Fabian Allen out of Windies T20 World Cup Squad, Replaced by Hosein

Akeal Hosein was named as the replacement for fellow left-arm spinner Fabian Allen in the West Indies 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced in a media release on Wednesday that Allen was ruled out of the tournament due to an unhealed right ankle injury which he sustained during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

Guyanese left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was named to replace Hosein as a travelling reserve player next to left-handed batsman Darren Bravo, left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell and world-rated all-rounder Jason Holder.

“I know Fabian was really looking forward to playing in this World Cup, so it is very disappointing that he is forced to miss out,” West Indies lead selector Roger Harper said.

“His all-round capabilities will be missed by the team. I would like to wish him a full and speedy recovery and look forward to him being available for squad selection in the near future.”

Harper added: “I take the opportunity to congratulate Akeal on being drafted into the 15-member squad and look forward to him continuing the good form he displayed throughout the year.

“I also congratulate Gudakesh Motie whose performances in the West Indies Super50 and CPL (Caribbean Premier League) have resulted in him being added to the reserves as spin bowling cover.”

Motie was due to fly on Wednesday to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the tournament is taking place, and he will be able to join the West Indies squad as a reserve, once he has completed six days of mandatory quarantine with the required negative COVID-19 test results.

CWI also said in the media release that the selectors requested that Dominic Drakes and fellow pacer Odean Smith stay on in the UAE following their recent IPL engagements.

The two young fast bowlers will train with the West Indies squad as net bowlers during the squad’s preparations this week.

The Windies, the defending T20 World Cup champions, will be going in search of an unprecedented third title.

They face England on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in their first match, which is a rematch of the 2016 final they won.

CMC tm/21