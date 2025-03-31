NewsCaribbeanHaiti

Haiti Prime Minister calls for stronger Constitution amid political instability

Haiti's new PM Alix Didier Fils-Aimé names 18-member Cabinet
Haiti’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has called on citizens to support a stronger Constitution as the country grapples with ongoing security and political instability.

In a statement marking the 38th anniversary of Haiti’s 1987 Constitution, Fils-Aimé acknowledged its role in safeguarding democracy but stressed the need for reform.

“For the past 38 years, the 1987 Constitution has been the foundation of our democracy, guaranteeing our freedoms and rights,” Fils-Aimé said. “But in the face of repeated crises, our nation must evolve. It is time to write a new page in our history. Young people, women, citizens, let us commit to a stronger Constitution, better suited to the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

The 1987 Constitution was adopted following the fall of the Duvalier dictatorship and established a semi-presidential system with a dual executive, a bicameral legislature, and a judiciary designed to uphold democratic principles. One of its most significant provisions, Article 291, barred former supporters of the dictatorship from holding public office.

However, Haitian leaders have long argued that the country’s constitutional framework requires modernization. A constitutional referendum, scheduled for May 2025, aims to strengthen governance structures, enhance the separation of powers, and improve citizen representation.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the organization of general elections in November 2025 is seen as a critical step in restoring democratic legitimacy and stabilizing the nation. But Belgium-based International Crisis Group (ICG) cautioned Haiti’s transitional government against rushing into elections.

Amid his constitutional appeal, Fils-Aimé also visited the National School of the Republic of Ecuador, which has been converted into a shelter for families displaced by gang violence. Accompanied by Social Affairs Minister Georges Wilbert Franck, Solidarity and Humanitarian Affairs Minister Herwil Gaspard, and Economic and Social Assistance Fund Director Serge Gabriel Colin, the prime minister met with victims of Haiti’s escalating security crisis.

During the visit, he listened to the concerns of displaced families, shook hands with survivors, and embraced children affected by the violence. Acknowledging their suffering, he affirmed that all Haitians deserve more than a makeshift shelter.

“Everyone deserves to return home, safe, with their heads held high—because a dignified people is a people who stand tall,” Fils-Aimé said.

As Haiti moves toward constitutional reform and elections, the challenge remains in balancing political restructuring with urgent security concerns.

 

More Stories

Antigua and Barbuda says it will accept nationals deported from the US

Antigua gov’t hires law firm as sale of megayacht is challenged in Florida court

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has retained a U.S.-based law firm to represent its interests in a legal dispute over the sale of...
Dominican Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX

Dominican Republic suspends judicial notifications in Haiti

The Dominican Republic has temporarily suspended judicial notification services in Haiti, citing the growing insecurity and escalating violence in the neighboring country. The Ministry of...
Falmouth sign

Falmouth gets new Jam-Iconic Experience sign to celebrate town’s history

The town of Falmouth, Jamaica, now has its own "Jam-Iconic Experience" sign, unveiled on Friday, March 28, by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett,...
US CBP files federal criminal complaint against Caribbean nationals in US Virgin Islands

CBP files federal criminal complaint against Caribbean nationals in US Virgin Islands

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have filed a federal criminal complaint against five individuals found illegally present in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The...
Grenada sargassum

From seaweed to sustainability: Grenada’s innovative approach to sargassum

Have you heard of sargassum? It is one of the greatest environmental challenges facing the Caribbean, Atlantic, and Mediterranean coasts in recent years. The...
Two Jamaicans Noel Mignott and Alison Ross

Jamaicans honored for contributions to Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism growth

Two Jamaican tourism marketing specialists, Noel Mignott and Alison Ross, were recently recognized for their outstanding contributions to the development of tourism in Antigua...
Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley British Virgin Islands

New medical school in British Virgin Islands to open in July

The British Virgin Islands is set to make history this summer as it welcomes its first medical school. The Tortola campus of the Ponce...
Over 1,400 killed, hundreds kidnapped in Haiti this year – UN

UN Human Rights Chief warns Haiti crisis has reached breaking point

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has issued a stark warning about the deteriorating situation in Haiti, describing it as...
Jamaican Kamina Johnson Smith

Jamaica to host 49th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in July 2025

Plans are underway for the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which will be hosted...
Suriname Deports French criminals

Trinidad receives 11 nationals deported from the US

The Ministry of National Security in Trinidad has confirmed that 11 out of an expected 14 nationals deported from the United States arrived in...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Calabash Literary Festival

Calabash Literary Festival returns to Treasure Beach in May 2025

Skip to content