NewsCaribbeanHaiti

Haiti urged not to rush into general elections this year

haiti-counting-ballots-after-elections
A voter holds up a chart of the candidates of the elections
By Jovani Davis

The Belgium-based International Crisis Group (ICG) is cautioning Haiti’s transitional government against rushing into elections, warning that ongoing political infighting and rampant gang violence make a safe vote unlikely.

In a report released Wednesday, “Locked in Transition: Politics and Violence in Haiti,” the ICG argues that rather than setting rigid election deadlines, Haiti should prioritize governance, security, and corruption reforms.

“Holding a safe vote on a new constitution and government by the end of 2025 is unrealistic,” said Diego Da Rin, the ICG’s Haiti analyst. “Instead, the transitional administration should establish clear benchmarks before moving forward with elections.”

Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) chairman, Leslie Voltaire, announced earlier this month that general elections are planned for November 2025, with the goal of transferring power to an elected government by February 7, 2026. However, with gangs controlling much of Port-au-Prince and key roads, the ICG warns that a rushed vote could further destabilize the country.

The report urges Haitian authorities to overcome internal disputes, strengthen security efforts, and work with international partners to ensure sustainable foreign assistance. It also highlights the uncertainty of U.S. funding for the Kenyan-led security mission, which has yet to receive the full deployment of officers and resources.

- Advertisement -

With no elected representatives since January 2023 and the last elections held in 2016, Haiti remains in political limbo. The ICG warns that unless security conditions improve and governance stabilizes, the road to 2025 elections will remain highly uncertain.

Additionally, the report stresses the need for stronger anti-corruption measures, noting that credibility in Haiti’s transitional government is eroding due to allegations of mismanagement. The ICG suggests establishing a National Security Council and providing the public security secretary with the necessary resources to implement a clear strategy for reducing violence. Without these steps, it warns, any future election could be heavily influenced by armed groups, undermining Haiti’s fragile path to democracy.

The report also cautions that past elections in Haiti have suffered from alarmingly low voter turnout, and current instability could make matters worse. “Staggering the voting schedule or placing polling stations outside gang-controlled territory might allow elections to proceed, but with turnout potentially below 20 percent, as seen in 2016, it would raise serious legitimacy concerns,” the ICG warned. “Gangs could also intimidate voters to ensure their allies take power, further entrenching their influence.”

More Stories

portmore jamaica

Portmore parish status sparks controversy and political tensions

The decision to grant Portmore parish status has ignited intense debate across Jamaica, with critics accusing the government of political gerrymandering. While supporters hail...
Joseph Andall Grenada

Grenada rejects US request to accept non-nationals for deportation

Grenada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Andall, has confirmed that the Trump Administration formally requested the country to accept deported immigrants who are not Grenadian...
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness

US State Secretary Marco Rubio and Jamaican PM Holness discuss strengthening regional ties

In a call on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the...
Dominican Republic army detains over one hundred thousand undocumented Haitians in six months

Dominican Republic army detains 90,000 undocumented Haitians in six months

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Dominican Republic Army reported that it has transferred 90,018 undocumented Haitian nationals to the General Directorate of Migration...
Guyana makes deal with US based Curlew Midstream for storage of refined fuels

Guyana makes deal with US-based Curlew Midstream for storage of refined fuels

Curlew Midstream, a United States-based company, has secured a refined fuels venture with Guyana aimed at boosting the country’s energy security and affordability. The...
Montserrat premier Reuben Meade calls for a revamp of CARICOM institutions

Montserrat premier Reuben Meade calls for a revamp of CARICOM institutions

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Montserrat’s Premier, Reuben Meade, made a bold statement during the 48th CARICOM summit, asserting that the regional integration movement, now 51...
Melissa-Silvera Jolyan Silvera

Former Jamaican MP Jolyan Silvera to stand trial for wife’s murder in 2026

Former People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament for St Mary Western, Jolyan Silvera, has been remanded for trial in connection with the murder...
haiti schools Caribbean education

Caribbean eduction facing a crisis, World Bank says

The Caribbean is facing a severe education crisis, with new data from the World Bank highlighting critical gaps in learning outcomes. In the 2024 Caribbean...
Caribbean Expected to Add Over 1 Million Jobs by 2032

Caribbean expected to add over 1 million jobs by 2032

GREEN ISLAND, Hanover — By 2032, the Caribbean is expected to see an increase of over a million jobs compared to 2019, according to...
48th CARICOM Heads Conference to Tackle Current Geopolitical Challenges

48th CARICOM Heads Conference to tackle current geopolitical challenges

The 48th CARICOM Heads of Government Conference begins today, Wednesday, February 19, in Bridgetown, Barbados, hosted and chaired by Prime Minister Mia Mottley. As...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Hollywood Community Court

Hollywood Community Court marks 600 hearings in first year of service

Skip to content