NewsCaribbeanGuyana

Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo receives leadership award in India

Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo award
Prime Minister, Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips receiving the award on behalf of the VP
By Joanne Clark

Guyana’s Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has been honored with the Sustainable Development Leadership Award at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2025 in New Delhi, India.

The summit, organized annually by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), gathers world leaders, global institutions, and sustainability experts to address key issues in sustainable development.

The prestigious award recognizes leaders with a transformative impact on sustainability and climate action. According to a release by TERI, Dr. Jagdeo was selected for the honor due to his leadership in spearheading Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy and positioning the country as a global leader in forest conservation and climate finance. His role as a member of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Advisory Group on Climate Finance was also highlighted as a significant factor in the decision.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

“Dr. Jagdeo was conferred with the Sustainable Development Leadership Award for his efforts in championing sustainable development while advancing his country’s aspirations and safeguarding its natural wealth for future generations,” the TERI statement read.

The award was received on Dr. Jagdeo’s behalf by Guyana’s Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Jagdeo now joins an elite group of past recipients of the award, including Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India; Mr. Ban Ki-moon, former United Nations Secretary-General; Mr. Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Governor of California; and Mr. Michael Bloomberg, UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions.

The recognition of Dr. Jagdeo’s leadership at a global forum is seen as a significant milestone for Guyana, further cementing its role in international climate action and sustainable development.

More Stories

Barbados India

Barbados awards India’s Prime Minister with highest honor to strengthen ties

Barbados has bestowed its highest national honor, the Honorary Freedom of Barbados Award, on India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, signaling a move to...
Bermuda investigating possible case of measles

Measles resurgence in North America sparks concern for the Caribbean

Public health officials in the U.S. are raising alarms as measles resurges in North America, with rising cases reported in the United States, Canada,...
Jamaican BPO Sutherland

Jamaican BPO workers accused of stealing over 900 Taylor Swift tickets in cybercrime scheme

Two Jamaican employees of a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm in Kingston have been arrested and charged in connection with a sophisticated cybercrime operation...
St. Vincent passes legislation allowing public servants to contest elections without fear of job loss

US sanctions on Cuban medical missions could cost lives, warns St. Vincent PM

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is sounding the alarm over the potential repercussions for Caribbean healthcare if the United...
Lyden John Ramdhanny

Grenada mourns death of former Cabinet Minister Lyden John Ramdhanny

The government of Grenada has issued a statement on the passing of former Cabinet Minister Lyden John Ramdhanny, who died on February 18, 2025. Ramdhanny,...
Haiti guns Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic seize large arms shipment from Miami bound for Haiti

Authorities in the Dominican Republic announced Tuesday that they have seized a significant cache of weapons and ammunition from a Miami shipment intended for...
trinidad police

US citizen and three others shot during Trinidad Carnival; one dead

Carnival celebrations in St. James, Trinidad and Tobago, took a tragic turn on Tuesday when a shooting left one man dead and four others...
Jamaica Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith.

Jamaica concerned about US visa restrictions over Cuban medical missions

Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has expressed concern over the United States' recent visa restriction policy targeting...
Grenada Emmalin Pierre

Emmalin Pierre sworn in as leader of the opposition in Grenada

Emmalin Pierre has been formally appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in Grenada, succeeding Dr. Keith Mitchell. The historic appointment makes Pierre the...
Bermuda Premier David Burt sacks two ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

Bermuda budget delayed by two months following PLP election victory

Bermuda’s annual Budget Debate, typically a significant event for political discourse and public scrutiny, has been delayed by about two months following the Progressive...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Barbados India

Barbados awards India’s Prime Minister with highest honor to strengthen ties

Skip to content