Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo receives leadership award in India

Guyana’s Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has been honored with the Sustainable Development Leadership Award at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2025 in New Delhi, India.

The summit, organized annually by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), gathers world leaders, global institutions, and sustainability experts to address key issues in sustainable development.

The prestigious award recognizes leaders with a transformative impact on sustainability and climate action. According to a release by TERI, Dr. Jagdeo was selected for the honor due to his leadership in spearheading Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy and positioning the country as a global leader in forest conservation and climate finance. His role as a member of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Advisory Group on Climate Finance was also highlighted as a significant factor in the decision.

“Dr. Jagdeo was conferred with the Sustainable Development Leadership Award for his efforts in championing sustainable development while advancing his country’s aspirations and safeguarding its natural wealth for future generations,” the TERI statement read.

The award was received on Dr. Jagdeo’s behalf by Guyana’s Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips.

Dr. Jagdeo now joins an elite group of past recipients of the award, including Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India; Mr. Ban Ki-moon, former United Nations Secretary-General; Mr. Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Governor of California; and Mr. Michael Bloomberg, UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions.

The recognition of Dr. Jagdeo’s leadership at a global forum is seen as a significant milestone for Guyana, further cementing its role in international climate action and sustainable development.