Guyana’s President raises concerns over potential US tariffs on Chinese ships

In a national address, President Dr. Irfaan Ali described the incident as serious, reaffirming that Guyana’s maritime boundaries are recognized under international law.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali has voiced concern over U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on ships and vessels manufactured in China, warning that such a move could have significant implications for trade in Guyana and the wider Caribbean region.

Trump is reportedly drafting an executive order that would levy fines of up to $1.5 million for Chinese-built or Chinese-flagged vessels docking at U.S. ports. The Trump administration argues that these and other proposed fees would help curb China’s expanding commercial and military dominance on the high seas while promoting domestically-built vessels.

In a statement on Saturday, Ali emphasized that Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago would need to assess the potential impact on tankers and other vessels used for transporting oil and gas.

“That, of course, can have effects on the cost of goods coming into the region, the cost of transport coming into the region,” Ali stated.

While the policy has not yet been implemented, Ali stressed the importance of early discussions to minimize any negative effects. “This is a policy that was alluded to, so there are some discussions that will have to occur. All of these things are key regional issues that we are discussing together,” he added.

The concerns were also raised by the regional private sector during an emergency virtual meeting held by CARICOM heads. Ali noted that the region values its partnership with the United States and intends to engage in discussions with U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as the CARICOM Chair, who will seek a meeting with the White House.

“The US is our partner, the region recognizes that the US is an important partner, and the regional private sector will be having some conversations with the US. We will also be having conversations with various actors in the US — [the] secretary of state for example — and also the chair of Caricom will be seeking to have a meeting with the White House to go through some of these challenges that we may face, and to have a better understanding of each other’s positions,” Ali said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit the Caribbean next week, making stops in Guyana, Jamaica, and Suriname. His tour will include high-level meetings with regional leaders, beginning with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness before traveling to Guyana to meet with President Ali and then to Suriname for talks with President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

China is likely to be one of the key issues on Rubio’s agenda during his visit.

 

