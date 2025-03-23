Guyana warns Venezuela against aggression as international support grows

Guyana’s Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo, has assured Guyanese that any physical aggression by Venezuela will be met with an appropriate response.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, March 20, at Freedom House, Georgetown, Jagdeo emphasized that the issue is being handled at the highest levels of government, with daily attention from President Irfaan Ali and Guyana’s international allies. “We are working with global partners to ensure that any Venezuelan aggression that manifests physically is dealt with appropriately,” he stated.

International support for Guyana

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers recently issued a joint statement condemning Venezuelan threats against Guyana. The statement, released on March 14, reaffirmed support for Guyana’s sovereignty and criticized Venezuelan naval actions that endangered regional stability. The ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the European Union’s High Representative, denounced Venezuela’s attempts to undermine democratic principles.

Jagdeo also criticized the opposition Alliance for Change (AFC) for statements alleging that the PPP/C government lacks the resolve to confront Venezuela. He dismissed the remarks as divisive and praised Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton for adopting a measured approach to the border controversy, contrasting it with the AFC’s rhetoric.

Venezuela’s planned elections in Essequibo

Venezuela has announced plans to hold elections in Guyana’s disputed Essequibo region, sparking further tensions. Jagdeo dismissed reports that a Guyanese citizen could be appointed as governor in the disputed area, calling it an act of treason. The Guyanese government has since filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking emergency measures to halt Venezuela’s actions, arguing that the planned elections violate Guyana’s sovereignty and previous ICJ rulings.

- Advertisement -

On March 1, a Venezuelan naval vessel entered Guyana’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near the FPSO PROSPERITY, threatening Guyana’s commercial operations. The incursion prompted swift condemnation from the Guyanese government, CARICOM, the Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth, and Western nations, including the US, UK, and France.

Guyana has been engaged in an ongoing legal battle with Venezuela over the Essequibo region at the ICJ. The court has ruled in favor of its jurisdiction over the dispute, and Guyana continues to seek legal measures to counter Venezuela’s territorial claims. The ICJ had previously ordered Venezuela to refrain from altering the status quo in the disputed territory, reinforcing Guyana’s administrative control over the region.

As tensions escalate, Guyana remains firm in its stance, bolstered by international backing and diplomatic efforts to ensure its sovereignty remains intact.