NewsCaribbeanGuyana

Guyana warns Venezuela against aggression as international support grows

Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Guyana’s Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo, has assured Guyanese that any physical aggression by Venezuela will be met with an appropriate response.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, March 20, at Freedom House, Georgetown, Jagdeo emphasized that the issue is being handled at the highest levels of government, with daily attention from President Irfaan Ali and Guyana’s international allies. “We are working with global partners to ensure that any Venezuelan aggression that manifests physically is dealt with appropriately,” he stated.

International support for Guyana

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers recently issued a joint statement condemning Venezuelan threats against Guyana. The statement, released on March 14, reaffirmed support for Guyana’s sovereignty and criticized Venezuelan naval actions that endangered regional stability. The ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the European Union’s High Representative, denounced Venezuela’s attempts to undermine democratic principles.

Jagdeo also criticized the opposition Alliance for Change (AFC) for statements alleging that the PPP/C government lacks the resolve to confront Venezuela. He dismissed the remarks as divisive and praised Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton for adopting a measured approach to the border controversy, contrasting it with the AFC’s rhetoric.

Venezuela’s planned elections in Essequibo

Venezuela has announced plans to hold elections in Guyana’s disputed Essequibo region, sparking further tensions. Jagdeo dismissed reports that a Guyanese citizen could be appointed as governor in the disputed area, calling it an act of treason. The Guyanese government has since filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking emergency measures to halt Venezuela’s actions, arguing that the planned elections violate Guyana’s sovereignty and previous ICJ rulings.

- Advertisement -

On March 1, a Venezuelan naval vessel entered Guyana’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near the FPSO PROSPERITY, threatening Guyana’s commercial operations. The incursion prompted swift condemnation from the Guyanese government, CARICOM, the Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth, and Western nations, including the US, UK, and France.

Guyana has been engaged in an ongoing legal battle with Venezuela over the Essequibo region at the ICJ. The court has ruled in favor of its jurisdiction over the dispute, and Guyana continues to seek legal measures to counter Venezuela’s territorial claims. The ICJ had previously ordered Venezuela to refrain from altering the status quo in the disputed territory, reinforcing Guyana’s administrative control over the region.

As tensions escalate, Guyana remains firm in its stance, bolstered by international backing and diplomatic efforts to ensure its sovereignty remains intact.

More Stories

portmore jamaica

PNP hails court injunction blocking Portmore parish move

The People’s National Party (PNP) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to issue an interim injunction preventing the Government from designating Portmore as Jamaica’s...
Natalio Wheatley BVI

BVI premier hails St. Martin’s entry into OECS as ‘historic’

British Virgin Islands (BVI) Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley has welcomed St. Martin’s accession to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), describing it as...
Grenada seeks debt relief hurricane

Jamaican gov’t disburses over $1.5 billion in Hurricane Beryl relief

More than $1.5 billion in direct financial assistance has been disbursed to families across Jamaica impacted by Hurricane Beryl last year, according to Minister...
stuart-young-trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago’s PM promises new ministry to boost efficiency

Trinidad and Tobago's new Prime Minister Stuart Young has pledged to establish a Ministry of Implementation and Efficiency if his administration secures victory in...
Climate change leaves the Bahamas with huge debt, country seeks help

Bahamas signs LNG terminal agreement to lower energy costs

The Bahamian government has taken a major step toward energy reform with the signing of an agreement for the country’s first Liquefied Natural Gas...
Jamaica pm Andrew Holness

Jamaica’s minimum wage to increase to $16,000 in June

The Jamaican government has announced an increase in the national minimum wage from $15,000 to $16,000 per 40-hour work week, effective June 1, 2025....
Ralph Gonsalves St. Vincent

US requests data on Cuban medical missions from St. Vincent government

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says his government is compiling information requested by US authorities regarding Cuban medical workers in...
Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith

Jamaica says Cuban medical missions not an example of trafficking

Jamaica's Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith has reaffirmed that Jamaica’s Cuban medical missions is “not an example of trafficking,” responding to newly expanded...
Haiti Cholera

Haiti reports new cholera cases nearly 15 years after deadly outbreak

Nearly 15 years after a devastating cholera outbreak infected over 820,000 people and claimed 10,000 lives, Haiti is once again grappling with new cases...
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Caribbean next week

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the Caribbean next week for high-level discussions with regional leaders, focusing on security, economic development,...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
portmore jamaica

PNP hails court injunction blocking Portmore parish move

Skip to content