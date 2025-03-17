NewsCaribbeanGuyana

G7 condemns Venezuela’s naval threats against Guyana

By Jovani Davis

The G7 nations have issued a strong rebuke to Venezuela over its continued naval incursions into Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), calling them “unacceptable” and a violation of Guyana’s internationally recognized sovereign rights.

In a joint statement following a meeting in Quebec, Canada, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union reaffirmed their support for Guyana. They called on Venezuela to cease its aggressive actions, particularly referencing the March 1 incident when a Venezuelan naval vessel entered the country’s waters near ExxonMobil’s oil production site in the Stabroek Block.

“We also agreed Venezuelan naval vessels threatening Guyana’s commercial vessels is unacceptable and an infringement of Guyana’s internationally recognised sovereign rights. We reaffirmed respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations as an enduring value,” the G7 declared, underscoring Guyana’s rights over its maritime territory.

Tensions between the two South American nations have escalated in recent months. Venezuela has announced plans to hold elections on May 25, 2025, to appoint a governor for Guyana’s Essequibo region, a vast area comprising two-thirds of the country’s landmass. Guyana has strongly opposed this move, calling it an illegal attempt to annex its territory. In response, Guyana has sought intervention from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), requesting that Venezuela be ordered to refrain from any actions affecting Essequibo or its population.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s domestic political crisis has also drawn G7 condemnation. The group called for the restoration of democracy, the release of political prisoners, and an end to the repression of peaceful protesters following the disputed July 28, 2024, elections.

As Guyana strengthens its diplomatic and legal measures, regional and international stakeholders continue to monitor Venezuela’s actions. The ICJ, which is currently hearing the decades-old border dispute, is expected to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the territorial controversy.

