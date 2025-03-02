CaribbeanGuyana

Venezuelan military incursion in Guyana’s waters raises alarm

By CMC News

The Government of Guyana has raised concerns with the international community regarding recent threats posed by the Venezuelan military against oil production vessels operating in Guyana’s waters.

On the morning of Saturday, March 1st, 2025, a Venezuelan Coast Guard vessel was spotted in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The vessel approached several oil platforms, including the FPSO Prosperity, and issued a radio message stating that the vessels were operating in what Venezuela claims to be disputed waters.

In a national address, President Dr. Irfaan Ali described the incident as serious, reaffirming that Guyana’s maritime boundaries are recognized under international law. He emphasized that the FPSO Prosperity and other assets in Guyana’s EEZ are operating lawfully. “This incursion is a matter of grave concern, but we are addressing the situation with the seriousness it requires,” President Ali stated.

The development has raised anxiety among hundreds of workers aboard the oil vessels. President Ali also reported that the government has informed the Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, as well as other international partners. CARICOM is reportedly engaging with the Venezuelan government on the issue.

In addition, Ali announced that he has consulted with the Leader of the Opposition and intends to meet with him for a full briefing. The Minister of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Venezuelan Ambassador to express Guyana’s objections, while the Guyana Embassy in Venezuela has been instructed to file an official complaint.

The Guyanese government has increased monitoring in the Stabroek block, where the incursion took place, and additional patrols are expected from the Guyana Coast Guard. This is the second incident in recent weeks involving Venezuelan forces. Last week, six Guyanese soldiers were shot while conducting patrols along the Cuyuni River, with the assailants suspected to be members of a Venezuelan criminal gang.

The territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela has persisted for decades, despite a 1899 settlement, with the issue currently before the International Court for a final ruling. The Venezuelan government continues to challenge Guyana’s sovereignty over the disputed territory.

 

