Guyana defends ‘One Guyana’ slogan on new passports

The Guyana government has staunchly defended its decision to include the slogan “One Guyana” on the country’s newly launched 10-year passports, dismissing claims that it is a political catchphrase.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall said in a statement that the slogan is a national unifying concept rather than a partisan message.

“The ‘One Guyana’ slogan is not a political slogan. It is a unifying concept. It is a principle that denotes our national objective—one people, one nation, one common destiny. It is a rallying cry to bring the diverse cultures and races of our country together,” Nandlall stated.

His remarks were in response to opposition legislator Amanza Walton Desir, who criticized the inclusion of the slogan, arguing that it was an attempt by the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to blur the lines between party and state.

In a letter to the media, Desir accused the government of embedding political propaganda into a national document that belongs to all Guyanese, regardless of political affiliation.

“A passport is not a party manifesto; it is a sovereign document of our nation. It belongs to ‘we the people’ and is issued in our name by the state. It therefore ought to be neutral and free from partisan contamination,” Desir wrote.

She further alleged that the move was part of a broader agenda to manipulate national identity and weaken democratic institutions.

“The use of state resources for political branding is a classic sign of democratic backslide and authoritarianism,” she claimed.

However, Nandlall dismissed these concerns, emphasizing that the “One Guyana” slogan has been widely used in national initiatives and is featured on the country’s GUY$2,000 banknote.

“This government has every right to formulate a logo or slogan that captures its ethos. The ethos of this government is national unity, and we want to project that in every one of our policies and programs. We make no apology for that,” he asserted.

He also pushed back against claims that the slogan is tied to the ruling party, noting that it has never been used in a partisan context.

“It is not a concept promoted by the PPP as a political slogan, but as a policy that reflects the values of the government,” he said.

Despite the government’s defense, the debate over the slogan’s inclusion in official documents highlights ongoing tensions between the ruling party and the opposition over governance and national identity in Guyana.