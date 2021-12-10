Guyana Airport Records 100 Percent Increase in Air Travel

The number of passengers passing through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Guyana doubled in 2021 when compared to 2020, the airport’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ramesh Ghir said on Wednesday.

The increases come amidst the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, which almost crippled the travel industry last year.

Air travel fell dramatically in 2020 at the start of the pandemic but with the reopening of borders, international travel has started to increase.

“Based on the numbers we have had so far; we have had an increase in travel. This year we have done 326,000 passengers, which is 100 per cent increase over last year. I know last year we were closed, but we are at about 60 per cent of the traffic we did in 2019,” he said.

“We have also had additional airlift with 93 per cent increase in aircraft movement, which is about 4,100 aircraft movement. Looking forward to the season, American Airlines, they have two daily flights, one to JFK, one to Miami. COPA has four flights weekly; JetBlue goes to New York and they have a daily flight. On December 17, we are going to have InterCaribbean Airways and they are bringing an additional 12 flights per week from Georgetown to Barbados, so that will help to bring capacity and Suriname Airways, they carry two flights per week.”

Ghir said the safety of passengers and employees remains a high priority.

He said CJIA was accredited with a certificate of high standards in safety measures more than a year ago, and that will be updated.

“We have applied for the renewal because you have to show evidence that you are sustaining and you are meeting the new requirements. We expect within the next few days to receive our renewed certification,” the airport CEO said.

“So, from the airport perspective, in terms of our responsibility to the employees, the airport users, as well as the traveling public, we are maintaining and keeping those standards, which were outlined by the ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organization] and IATA [International Air Transport Association],” the CEO stated.

Some of the requirements for traveling to Guyana amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic include the submission of a negative PCR test result recorded within 24-72 hours prior to arrival, along with proof of full vaccination against the virus.

Travelers are also required to wear a mask at all times during the arrival process up to and including departure from the airport.

