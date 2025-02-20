Grenada rejects US request to accept non-nationals for deportation

Grenada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Andall, has confirmed that the Trump Administration formally requested the country to accept deported immigrants who are not Grenadian nationals—a request the government has firmly refused.

Speaking on a weekly radio program, Andall also acknowledged that Grenada was officially notified in late January about the deportation of its own citizens from the United States.

“There was also a request for us to host nationals of third countries who may be deported, and unfortunately, we are not in a position to do that,” he stated, adding that the government has communicated its stance to U.S. authorities.

The confirmation follows recent U.S. media reports suggesting that Grenada was among several Caribbean nations being considered as potential destinations for migrants who have been denied reentry to their home countries. In December 2024, the governments of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands also rejected similar plans, with Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis stating, “The Bahamas simply does not have the resources to accommodate such a request.” The Turks and Caicos government similarly cited security and immigration concerns.

‘Grenada is home to all Grenadians’

On December 6, 2024, Grenada’s Office of the Press Secretary had issued a statement denying any agreement on migrant relocation. “The Office of the Prime Minister advises that the Government of Grenada has not engaged in any discussion regarding the deportation of migrants to Grenada. Furthermore, no proposal has been presented regarding this matter.”

While Grenada has rejected the request to accept non-nationals, Andall reaffirmed the country’s readiness to receive repatriated Grenadian citizens.

“Grenada is home to all Grenadians, and we are prepared and ready to welcome back any Grenadian who is repatriated, regardless of their circumstances,” he said. “Of course, there may be some with particular backgrounds to whom we may have to give particular attention, but we have every intention of accepting bona fide Grenadians who are repatriated from whatever country.”

Andall also emphasized that deportation is not uncommon for Grenadians living abroad. “Deportation and repatriation is nothing new—if you look at the records, you will see a couple of hundred people have been repatriated from the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. without any fanfare,” he noted.

The issue of migrant relocation has sparked regional concerns, as Caribbean nations have long struggled with undocumented migration, particularly from Haiti, Cuba, and Venezuela. Many have also criticized U.S. deportation policies for exacerbating crime and economic challenges in the region.