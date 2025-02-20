NewsCaribbeanGrenada

Grenada rejects US request to accept non-nationals for deportation

Joseph Andall Grenada
By Joanne Clark

Grenada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Andall, has confirmed that the Trump Administration formally requested the country to accept deported immigrants who are not Grenadian nationals—a request the government has firmly refused.

Speaking on a weekly radio program, Andall also acknowledged that Grenada was officially notified in late January about the deportation of its own citizens from the United States.

“There was also a request for us to host nationals of third countries who may be deported, and unfortunately, we are not in a position to do that,” he stated, adding that the government has communicated its stance to U.S. authorities.

The confirmation follows recent U.S. media reports suggesting that Grenada was among several Caribbean nations being considered as potential destinations for migrants who have been denied reentry to their home countries. In December 2024, the governments of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands also rejected similar plans, with Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis stating, “The Bahamas simply does not have the resources to accommodate such a request.” The Turks and Caicos government similarly cited security and immigration concerns.

‘Grenada is home to all Grenadians’

On December 6, 2024, Grenada’s Office of the Press Secretary had issued a statement denying any agreement on migrant relocation. “The Office of the Prime Minister advises that the Government of Grenada has not engaged in any discussion regarding the deportation of migrants to Grenada. Furthermore, no proposal has been presented regarding this matter.”

While Grenada has rejected the request to accept non-nationals, Andall reaffirmed the country’s readiness to receive repatriated Grenadian citizens.

“Grenada is home to all Grenadians, and we are prepared and ready to welcome back any Grenadian who is repatriated, regardless of their circumstances,” he said. “Of course, there may be some with particular backgrounds to whom we may have to give particular attention, but we have every intention of accepting bona fide Grenadians who are repatriated from whatever country.”

Andall also emphasized that deportation is not uncommon for Grenadians living abroad. “Deportation and repatriation is nothing new—if you look at the records, you will see a couple of hundred people have been repatriated from the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. without any fanfare,” he noted.

The issue of migrant relocation has sparked regional concerns, as Caribbean nations have long struggled with undocumented migration, particularly from Haiti, Cuba, and Venezuela. Many have also criticized U.S. deportation policies for exacerbating crime and economic challenges in the region.

portmore jamaica

Portmore parish status sparks controversy and political tensions

The decision to grant Portmore parish status has ignited intense debate across Jamaica, with critics accusing the government of political gerrymandering. While supporters hail...
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness

US State Secretary Marco Rubio and Jamaican PM Holness discuss strengthening regional ties

In a call on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the...
Dominican Republic army detains over one hundred thousand undocumented Haitians in six months

Dominican Republic army detains 90,000 undocumented Haitians in six months

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Dominican Republic Army reported that it has transferred 90,018 undocumented Haitian nationals to the General Directorate of Migration...
Guyana makes deal with US based Curlew Midstream for storage of refined fuels

Guyana makes deal with US-based Curlew Midstream for storage of refined fuels

Curlew Midstream, a United States-based company, has secured a refined fuels venture with Guyana aimed at boosting the country’s energy security and affordability. The...
Montserrat premier Reuben Meade calls for a revamp of CARICOM institutions

Montserrat premier Reuben Meade calls for a revamp of CARICOM institutions

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Montserrat’s Premier, Reuben Meade, made a bold statement during the 48th CARICOM summit, asserting that the regional integration movement, now 51...
Melissa-Silvera Jolyan Silvera

Former Jamaican MP Jolyan Silvera to stand trial for wife’s murder in 2026

Former People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament for St Mary Western, Jolyan Silvera, has been remanded for trial in connection with the murder...
haiti schools Caribbean education

Caribbean eduction facing a crisis, World Bank says

The Caribbean is facing a severe education crisis, with new data from the World Bank highlighting critical gaps in learning outcomes. In the 2024 Caribbean...
Caribbean Expected to Add Over 1 Million Jobs by 2032

Caribbean expected to add over 1 million jobs by 2032

GREEN ISLAND, Hanover — By 2032, the Caribbean is expected to see an increase of over a million jobs compared to 2019, according to...
48th CARICOM Heads Conference to Tackle Current Geopolitical Challenges

48th CARICOM Heads Conference to tackle current geopolitical challenges

The 48th CARICOM Heads of Government Conference begins today, Wednesday, February 19, in Bridgetown, Barbados, hosted and chaired by Prime Minister Mia Mottley. As...
Haitian Police Identify Former Senator among Suspects in Deadly Gang Attacks

Haitian police identify former senator among suspects in deadly gang attacks

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti  — Authorities in Haiti have issued more than a dozen arrest warrants for individuals accused of supporting gangs that have been terrorizing...

