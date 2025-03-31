NewsCaribbeanGuyana

Former Guyana Finance Minister Winston Jordan faces misconduct charge

Former Guyana Finance Minister Winston Jordan
Former Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan on Monday appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court (Photo: News Room/ March 31, 2025)
By Joanne Clark

Guyana’s former Minister of Finance Winston Jordan appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face a new charge of misconduct in public office.

The charge stems from the sale of over five acres of land at Goedverwagting and Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, in 2020.

According to the prosecution, Jordan allegedly acted recklessly when he signed vesting order #69 of 2020, which transferred the land—valued at $150 million—for a significantly lower price of $2.4 million. The prosecution argued that the transaction constituted an abuse of public trust, lacking reasonable cause or justification. The alleged offence occurred between February 25, 2020, and June 11, 2020, during Jordan’s tenure as finance minister.

Jordan was not required to enter a plea when the charge was read to him by Magistrate Fabayo Azore. He was represented by attorneys Roysdale Forde and Dawn Cush. Cush emphasized that Jordan is a man of “good character” and pointed out that he had previously faced a similar charge, which was dismissed.

“This is a clear waste of judicial time,” Holder-Cush said with Forde adding, “It is obvious that this case is politically driven. He continues to be prosecuted, as is anyone who opposes the government.”

The prosecution did not oppose bail but requested a substantial sum due to the financial magnitude of the case. After hearing both arguments, Magistrate Azore granted Jordan bail in the amount of $150,000. The case was adjourned to April 23.

Jordan has previously faced court proceedings related to other allegations of misconduct. Notably, he was charged in connection with the sale of the state’s largest wharf facility in Kingston, Georgetown, to businessman Brian Tiwari, owner of BK Inc.

St. Catherine labourer wins J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot

St. Catherine labourer wins J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot

