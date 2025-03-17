Dr. Keith Rowley calls for Trinidad to leave Privy Council in final address as PM

Former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley used his final address in office to make a passionate case for Trinidad and Tobago’s exit from the UK-based Privy Council, calling recent visa restrictions by Britain an example of lingering colonial control.

Speaking at a People’s National Movement (PNM) rally on Sunday night in Woodford Square, Port of Spain, where the party presented its 41 candidates for the upcoming general election, Rowley criticized the British government’s decision to impose visa requirements on TT nationals. He argued that this move not only harmed the economy but also exposed a deeper issue of sovereignty.

“If you all didn’t know that we should get out of the Privy Council and get to the Caribbean Court of Justice, this treatment by the British Government should let all of you know how they view us,” Rowley declared. “Many of them view us as sub-standard, we are inferior, and they should treat us as they want to treat us.”

The new UK visa rules, announced last week, require TT nationals to apply and pay before traveling, following a surge in asylum claims from TT citizens. Rowley claimed that some individuals were abusing the system by falsely seeking refugee status upon arrival in the UK, where they receive accommodation, financial support, and legal aid.

“You will tell me that we have to apologise because a handful of people decide to go abroad and lie on the nation?” he asked, noting the irony of such claims when TT had just hosted a massive Carnival celebration with revelers freely enjoying the festivities.

Rowley argued that the visa requirement placed an unfair burden on TT citizens who frequently travel through London as a gateway to Europe. “And worse, the visa is very expensive,” he added.

The former Prime Minister insisted that instead of a visa, TT and the UK should collaborate to identify and address individuals exploiting the asylum process. “It is unfair, it is unjust, it is disgraceful that they will disregard our wider national interests, put a see on us, and tell us that while you have to come to us to have our Laws Lords tell you what is right and wrong, you have to pay for a visa to come and do that,” he said.

“TT must complete its independence and get the Hell out of the Privy Council!”

Rowley, who led the country for nearly a decade, also took aim at the opposition, accusing them of failing to defend TT’s sovereignty and instead celebrating decisions that harmed the nation. He alleged internal disarray within the United National Congress (UNC), claiming that multiple people had been promised key positions in a potential government.

As he reflected on his tenure, Rowley expressed gratitude to those who supported him, particularly during the most challenging moments of his leadership.

“I leave the office of the Prime Minister with no element of sadness but knowing that somewhere the actions that I have taken would have positively affected the lives of many, if not all, the people of TT,” he said.

With Dr. Keith Rowley’s departure, newly sworn-in Prime Minister Stuart Young now takes the reins of government as the PNM prepares to contest the upcoming general election.