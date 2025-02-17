Controversial MP George Wright rejoins JLP after ‘mitigating actions’

In a statement issued Sunday, the JLP confirmed that Wright had applied for re-admission following a series of counseling sessions. The party’s Membership Committee reviewed his application, taking into account the circumstances that led to his departure and the steps he has taken since then. The committee ultimately recommended his reinstatement, which was approved by the Standing Committee.

Wright resigned from the JLP in 2021 amid a domestic violence controversy after a viral video allegedly showed him hitting a woman with a stool. While he never confirmed or denied the allegations, he later married the woman believed to be in the footage. A police investigation did not result in any charges against him.

Wright has operated as an independent MP since then while showing support for the JLP.

His involvement in the incident sparked widespread outrage, with social justice and business organizations—including the Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal, National Integrity Action, and Jamaicans for Justice—calling for his resignation. His actions also ignited nationwide protests under the “We Naa Ease Up” campaign, a coalition effort demanding stronger protections for victims of abuse. The movement was backed by over 80 organizations, including the Jamaica Council of Churches and the Institute of Gender & Development Studies.

The backlash extended beyond Jamaica, with members of the Jamaican diaspora in South Florida calling on the Andrew Holness-led administration to take action against George Wright. Many in the diaspora argued that allowing him to continue in politics without consequence undermined efforts to combat gender-based violence in Jamaica.

Wright’s recent appearance as a featured speaker at a JLP youth conference in Westmoreland had already fueled speculation about his return to the party.

With his re-admission now confirmed, Wright’s political future within the JLP will be closely watched as the party prepares for upcoming elections.