Clarendon College claim first Champions Cup trophy

Clarendon College captured the 2021-2022 ISSA/Digicel Champions Cup Knockout football competition. On Saturday, the winning team edged Dinthill Technical High School 1-0 in the first final contested by two DaCosta Cup teams at Stadium East.

Keheim Dixon notched the winner on 53 minutes when he prodded home from close range after a teammate saved his effort by the goalkeeper Asher Hutchinson.

Dinthill Technical threatened from as early as the second minute. But Garey Mills shot wide on the turn after getting too much space inside the penalty area.

Clarendon’s passing strategy

However, the victors settled into their passing rhythm and dominated ball possession, even though they found opening up the Dinthill defense difficult.

Mills had another chance to open the scoring for Dinthill, but he shot straight into the arms of Jameal Vassel in the Clarendon College goal.

Dinthill Technical went close early in the second half when Vassell pushed away a freekick onto the head of an attacker whose effort smashed against the goal frame.

Clarendon College reacted immediately with lethal force as Dixon found the target and forced Dinthill Technical to open up as they push forward in search of an equalizer.

But instead of an equalizer, Dinthill Technical found themselves in further trouble. Captain Shamar Martin picked up a second yellow card caution and reduced his team’s complement to ten players nearing full time.

For Head Coach Lenworth Hyde, victory in this competition was long overdue.

“It means a lot to us. This one has been eluding us for a while, so it’s good for us to come and top it off,” he said.

Source: SportsMax