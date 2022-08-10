Western countries applaud Guyana’s Indigenous peoples

Western countries have expressed support for Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples’ rights and aspirations, and their full participation and decision-making so as to enhance their socio-economic development, empowerment, and improved governance.

In a statement marking International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, the United States, The European Union, Canada, and Britain in a joint statement acknowledged that the fight against discrimination, marginalization, and violations of Indigenous rights, is a global priority, also in Guyana.

“We must work in collaboration to prevent exploitation of their land and natural resources. Their leadership in this endeavor must also be recognized,” the joint statement read

“We applaud the Indigenous leadership recently reflected in the attendance of the National Toshaos Council Conference and congratulate them on their role in advocating for the needs of Indigenous Peoples of Guyana, working together with government, private sector, civil society organizations and other stakeholders.

“We wish them well in their tenure as they advocate for the development and review legislation and policies as it relates to safeguarding Indigenous peoples. It is essential that their voices are prominent to enhance their participation in decision-making processes.”

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is being observed under the theme “the Role of Indigenous Women in the Preservation and Transmission of Traditional Knowledge,” and the diplomats said the fight for Indigenous women’s rights is still a challenge and therefore particularly important to support.

They said Indigenous women are known to be the backbone of their families and peoples’ communities and play a crucial role in the preservation and transmission of traditional ancestral knowledge.

The statement further stated, “Our respect to the Indigenous Peoples of Guyana as the first peoples to this beautiful country, and honor them for the achievements and contributions they have made and continue to make to this land, in particular their commitment, leadership and stewardship demonstrated over decades for a more sustainable, safer, cleaner environment for us all, but also their contributions to business, culture, art, language, tourism, cuisine, medicines and traditions and other areas”.

CMC/