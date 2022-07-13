Guyana President Ali promises full support in the preservation of Indigenous culture

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali says while his administration will provide full support towards the preservation of Indigenous culture and identity it will not do so at the expense of the economic development of Guyana.

“A delicate balance needs to be created for sustainable development,” Ali said, announcing increased stipends for Indigenous community leaders as the National Toshaos Conference (NTC) got underway at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

“Every PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic) government wants to do the best it can do for Amerindians. Not just because we want to do it but because you are no different from the rest of the population and we will treat you with the same respect,” Ali told the start of the five-day conference.

He said the ruling PPP/C, which convened the first NTC conference in 2001, has a track record of preserving Indigenous heritage, noting that at the same time the government will sustainably use land and other resources at its disposal to transform the lives of those Indigenous people and their villages.

“Preservation of culture and identity does not mean at the expense of the best quality of life. The government will work every single day to uphold the delicate balance of promoting livelihood and securing your cultural identity and the environment,” Ali said.

Ali told the NTC that communities, many in the country’s interior regions, will benefit from the development being experienced all over the country fueled by the oil and gas resource.

“You have to go back and answer to them and we have to answer to you and that’s why the government needs to be integrally involved here… your rights will always be protected by this government,” he added.

The conference is being held under the theme: “Good Governance and Fast-Tracking Amerindian Development,” and Ali said Toshaos, and deputy Toshaos will receive a 50 percent increase in their stipends, moving from GUY$30,000 (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) to GUY$45,000 and GUY$20,000 to GUY$30,000, respectively.

Indigenous Community Senior Councilors and all regional councilors from the administrative regions of Guyana will receive an increase of GUY$15,000 to GUY$25,000; and GUY$10,000 to GUY$30,000, respectively.

President Ali during his address to the more than 200 Indigenous leaders, spoke of improvements in agriculture, health, and education even as he encouraged the leaders to speak frankly and openly in the consultative engagements over the next five days.

“Our plan is a simple plan; it is a plan that seeks to involve you in determining what is best for you and in charting a course that will deliver the best quality of life for you.”

