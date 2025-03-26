US urges Americans to reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago in new advisory

The United States has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago, urging American citizens to reconsider travel to the twin-island nation due to escalating crime rates and a temporary State of Emergency (SOE). This advisory, which highlights increased concerns over violent crime, kidnapping, and terrorism, comes at the same time the U.S. issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning for Haiti.

The advisory, issued by the U.S. Department of State, highlights serious risks from violent crime, including regular incidents of murder, robbery, assault, and sexual assault. Gangs involved in narcotics trafficking are responsible for a significant portion of this violence. The situation has also led to an increased risk of terrorism, with officials warning that terrorists may target public and tourist locations, such as airports, markets, hotels, and major events.

On December 30, 2024, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago declared a nationwide State of Emergency in response to rising criminal activity. Parliament extended the SOE on January 13, 2025, through April 2025. During this period, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has been granted enhanced powers, including the ability to arrest individuals on suspicion of illegal activity and conduct searches of private and public properties. Bail has been suspended for those suspected of crimes, and members of the Defense Force are operating under similar regulations. While there are no curfews or restrictions on public gatherings, authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely, with potential changes to the measures at short notice.

U.S. government employees have been prohibited from traveling to specific areas of Port of Spain due to safety concerns. These areas include Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, and parts of Queen’s Park Savannah, as well as certain streets in the city center. After dark, downtown Port of Spain and Fort George are also considered high-risk zones.

The advisory further warns that U.S. citizens have been victims of recent kidnappings, including a legal permanent resident. Terrorist threats remain a concern, with possible attacks on tourist hotspots, airports, government buildings, and places of worship.

Travelers are advised to enroll in the U.S. State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for updates and emergency assistance while in Trinidad and Tobago. Additional information is available on the U.S. Department of State’s country information page for Trinidad and Tobago.