NewsCaribbeanTrinidad & Tobago

US urges Americans to reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago in new advisory

US travel advisory
By CNW Contributor

The United States has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago, urging American citizens to reconsider travel to the twin-island nation due to escalating crime rates and a temporary State of Emergency (SOE). This advisory, which highlights increased concerns over violent crime, kidnapping, and terrorism, comes at the same time the U.S. issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning for Haiti.

The advisory, issued by the U.S. Department of State, highlights serious risks from violent crime, including regular incidents of murder, robbery, assault, and sexual assault. Gangs involved in narcotics trafficking are responsible for a significant portion of this violence. The situation has also led to an increased risk of terrorism, with officials warning that terrorists may target public and tourist locations, such as airports, markets, hotels, and major events.

On December 30, 2024, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago declared a nationwide State of Emergency in response to rising criminal activity. Parliament extended the SOE on January 13, 2025, through April 2025. During this period, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has been granted enhanced powers, including the ability to arrest individuals on suspicion of illegal activity and conduct searches of private and public properties. Bail has been suspended for those suspected of crimes, and members of the Defense Force are operating under similar regulations. While there are no curfews or restrictions on public gatherings, authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely, with potential changes to the measures at short notice.

U.S. government employees have been prohibited from traveling to specific areas of Port of Spain due to safety concerns. These areas include Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, and parts of Queen’s Park Savannah, as well as certain streets in the city center. After dark, downtown Port of Spain and Fort George are also considered high-risk zones.

The advisory further warns that U.S. citizens have been victims of recent kidnappings, including a legal permanent resident. Terrorist threats remain a concern, with possible attacks on tourist hotspots, airports, government buildings, and places of worship.

- Advertisement -

Travelers are advised to enroll in the U.S. State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for updates and emergency assistance while in Trinidad and Tobago. Additional information is available on the U.S. Department of State’s country information page for Trinidad and Tobago.

More Stories

More Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti

Kenya-led mission officer missing after clash with gangs in Haiti

A member of the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti has been reported missing following a violent encounter with criminal gangs in...
Jamaica Wayne O. Robertson, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry

Jamaica’s Legal Ministry hits the streets to engage Jamaicans in constitutional reform push

As Jamaica edges closer to becoming a republic, efforts to engage the public on constitutional reform have reached new heights with the Ministry of...
Saint Lucia launches national survey on living conditions

Saint Lucia launches national survey on living conditions

Saint Lucia officially launched the 2025 Survey of Living Conditions and Household Budget Survey (SLC-HBS) on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, marking the start of...
Dominica’s opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Dr. Thomson Fontaine

Dominica opposition leader alleges political crackdown after arrest of former MP

The leader of Dominica’s opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Dr. Thomson Fontaine, has expressed concern that more individuals are being targeted by police following...
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness

US Envoy: ‘Jamaica is our most like-minded partner in the Caribbean’

The United States sees Jamaica as a key ally in its regional security strategy, according to U.S. Special Envoy for Latin America Mauricio Claver-Carone....
Immaculate Conception High’s Shanique Pryce named Mathematics Teacher of the Year

Immaculate Conception High’s Shanique Pryce named Mathematics Teacher of the Year

Shanique Pryce, an educator at Immaculate Conception High School in St. Andrew, has been named Jamaica's Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information’s 2025...
Four Jamaicans arrested in Alabama for alleged involvement in lottery scam

US fugitive arrested in Belize on child pornography charges

The U.S. Marshals apprehended a fugitive sought by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office on 11 charges of possession of child pornography. Gregory Roth, 67,...
Barbados PM defends land donation for Afreximbank Trade Centre

Barbados PM defends land donation for Afreximbank Trade Centre

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has defended her government’s decision to donate two hectares of land at a historic site in Bridgetown for the...
Farley-Augustine Tobago

Tobago wants Sandals hotel, but on its own terms: Farley Augustine

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has made it clear that while the island welcomes a Sandals-branded hotel, it must be...
kamla-persad-bissessar-wave- UNC

UNC officially launches Trinidad general election campaign for April 28 polls

Tinidad and Tobago's opposition party, the United National Congress (UNC), officially launched its general election campaign on March 24 at Naparima College in San...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Guyanese Influencer Remains In ICE Custody In Louisiana

Over $38K raised for Guyanese Melly Mel’ ahead of immigration hearing 

Skip to content