US warns against travel to Haiti as healthcare system collapses

The United States has issued a Level Four travel advisory for Haiti, citing limited access to healthcare as ongoing gang violence continues to destabilize the country.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti warned that recent gang-related attacks have specifically targeted hospitals and other healthcare facilities, leaving many areas without access to medical services.

“There are significant challenges in obtaining adequate healthcare or medical evacuation due to the degradation of public health and medical infrastructure. This increases the risk of diseases spreading,” the embassy stated.

The advisory urges American citizens to avoid traveling to Haiti, emphasizing that medical facilities—particularly outside the capital—are difficult to find and of low quality. The embassy noted that patients requiring life-saving treatment often need evacuation by air ambulance, a cost they must cover themselves.

“Medical facilities in Haiti, including ambulance services, are hard to find and low quality, especially outside the capital. Patients must cover all expenses for life-threatening emergencies that require evacuation by air ambulance to a location outside of Haiti,” the statement added.

The embassy also reminded U.S. travelers that Medicare and Medicaid do not provide coverage abroad and that Haitian hospitals and doctors typically require full payment upfront for treatment.

“The final cost of treatment is often much higher than initial cost estimates. Medical facilities usually ask for full payment before discharging patients. We strongly recommend supplemental insurance to cover medical evacuation,” the embassy advised.

The warning comes as criminal gangs continue to exert control in Haiti, with violent unrest escalating since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. The embassy urged any American citizens currently in Haiti to leave as soon as it is safe to do so.

“The U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince urges U.S. citizens in Haiti to leave by authorized commercial transportation as soon as they feel it is safe to do so,” the statement read. “If you are in Haiti, make plans to leave Haiti as soon as safely possible.”