UPDATE: Police say no evidence indicates POI in Slickianna Investigation left the island

Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, the head of Jamaica’s Constabulary Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), says there is no evidence that Rushane Patterson, the person of interest in the death of Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend, left the country.

Lindsay stated that no record shows that Patterson has left the country.

Patterson was identified as a person of interest after the social media influencer’s body was found at a beach in St. James last Friday.

He was told to turn himself in by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.