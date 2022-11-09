United Kingdom is fastest growing tourism recovery market for Jamaica

The United Kingdom is emerging as the fastest-growing recovery market for Jamaica with Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett launching a new advertising campaign dubbed ‘Come Back”.

Bartlett, who recently announced that Jamaica had welcomed two million stopover arrivals last month, said the UK market is trending ahead of 2019 figures.

“In 2019, we did 225,000 visitors and right now we are trending to make in excess of 230,000 visitors and earn GPB 326 million (One GPB=US$1.15 cents). This means the market is set to earn ten percent more than 2019 when we earned GPB 295 million.

“So, the UK market is good, and we are happy for that, and I would like to thank the team, led by our Regional Director, Elizabeth Fox, for helping our recovery efforts greatly,” said Bartlett.

“The growth we are seeing is phenomenal and is being reflected in both arrivals and earnings and is taking us into 2023 with a strong destination position,” he told travel agents and participants at World Travel Market, one of the largest travel and tourism shows in the world, with approximately 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and regions and more than 51,000 participants.

“We could not be more pleased to highlight this positive milestone for this important market for the destination. It speaks to the dedication and hard work of our team here in the UK,” said Donovan White, director of tourism, Jamaica.

The new campaign highlights Jamaica’s picturesque natural attractions and its friendly, welcoming people working together to help visitors live their best lives.

Jamaica has earned US$5.7 billion since reopening its borders in June 2020. The data also show that the island welcomed over five million visitors over the same period. The announcement follows the destination’s strong tourism recovery efforts that resulted in its best summer ever according to arrivals figures.

CMC/