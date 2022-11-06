UNAIDS Executive Director to visit Jamaica this week

Winifred Byanyima, under-secretary-general and executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme for HIV/AIDS will deliver the keynote address at the National HIV Annual Review in Jamaica on November 9.

Byanyima is expected to visit the island between November 6 and 11.

In a statement, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, minister of state in the Ministry of Health and Wellness expressed her gratitude for Byanyima’s visit, saying she hopes it will help to build an environment for HIV/AIDS patients.

“Jamaica is pleased to host Winnie Byanyima as we renew and strengthen our commitment to address HIV/AIDS and its associated challenge, including mother-to-child transmission, stigma, and discrimination. I anticipate that this visit will further advance efforts to create an enabling environment for those affected by HIV/AIDS.”

Byanyima will observe several aspects of Jamaica’s national HIV response and discover strategies for addressing difficulties such as stigma and discrimination.

Her visit will provide means of how to strengthen the country’s response mechanism.

Byanyima said the UN is pleased to continue its support for Jamaica’s HIV program and to further the country’s goals to limit the spread of the illness.

She will participate in a series of meetings and events with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and UNAIDS during her stay.

She will also pay courtesy calls on ministers, including Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith; and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Olivia Grange.

Winifred Byanyima will also meet with civil society groups including the Jamaican Network of Sero-positives and Jamaica AIDS Support for Life.