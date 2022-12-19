UK man drowns with child at river in Jamaica after failed rescue attempt

A man who is said to be from the United Kingdom and a child drowned at a river in Mullet Hall in Clarendon, Jamaica on Friday.

He is 34-year-old Remo Douglas, a warehouse operator of Bedford Street in the UK and the Danks-Savoy district, Chapelton in Clarendon.

The child is 11-year-old Brehania Syndale of Hill Avenue, Kingston 11.

- Advertisement -

Reports are that Brehania had difficulties while swimming in the river, when Douglas tried to rescue her but also got into difficulties.

They both drowned.

According to reports, a resident pulled the two from the river. They were taken to the hospital, where both were pronounced dead.