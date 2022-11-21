fbpx
4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys
file photo
By AP News

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Little Torch Key, Florida.

Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets which likely saved their lives in the waves that hit as high as 8 feet (2.4 meters) amid 30 mph (48 kph) winds, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The Coast Guard did not immediately say from where the people on the boat were migrating.

 

