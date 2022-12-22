U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Offers Special Air and Hotel Packages for 2023 Winter Season

Consumers looking for an escape from winter slush and snow can book their vacation to sunny St. Croix and get extra savings this winter. This special offer includes a $200 air credit per person, and a ten percent discount at The Buccaneer Hotel, The Fred, Club Comanche Hotel, or Sand Castle on the Beach with a five-night minimum stay.

To take advantage of this special offer, hotel reservations are made through the hotels directly with the promotion code: VIBE2023. The booking window is through March 1, 2023, and the travel window is through April 30, 2023. This offer is for people over 16 years of age, does not apply to current reservations, and must be packaged as air and hotel together with back-to-back room nights. Bookings without purchase of a flight to St. Croix do not qualify.

The special offer will sweeten visitors’ vacations as they will have more money to spend on the gorgeous beaches, delicious food, resorts, golf, music, and the culture of St. Croix. The USVI is an American territory, so no passports are required to enter the tropical paradise, and the ease of flying to St. Croix makes this special offer all the more enticing. Major airlines, including American, Delta, Spirit, and JetBlue, offer direct daily flights from the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico to St. Croix’s Henry E. Rohlsen Airport.

- Advertisement -

St. Croix captures the imaginations of its visitors with romance and adventure. There is so much to do and see in the island’s “twin cities” from Christiansted with its charming 18th-century butter-colored, red-roofed buildings and quaint stone streets to Frederiksted’s historic fort that once protected the island from pirates and rival nations. Cultural offerings include, the Caribbean Museum for the Center of the Arts, farmer’s markets, art galleries, festivals, colonial forts, and rum distilleries.

Some of the Caribbean’s best diving opportunities may also be found at St. Croix. From the pier at Frederiksted, two deep shipwrecks at Butler Bay, the 13,200 foot ‘Cane Bay Dropoff’ to Salt River Canyon’s East Wall at Barrucuda Bank, there are more than 500 species of fish and 40 types of coral. Sea turtles, blue tang, queen angelfish, spiny Caribbean lobster, spotted eagle rays, seahorses, pufferfish and reef sharks are just a sampling of the marine life. Nowhere else in the Caribbean can you dive a wreck, wall, pier, and reef all in one day.

St. Croix dubbed the island with “A Vibe Like No Other,” embraces the USVI a new branding campaign, “Naturally in Rhythm” focusing on its people and culture. USVI Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, said, “Our tourism marketing campaign is designed to inspire visitors to fall “naturally in rhythm” with the three islands’ diverse cultures and natural wonders. It speaks to travelers seeking an authentic Caribbean experience comprising food (think seafood chowder, Caribbean conch, innovative rum drinks), heritage, culture (music, festivals, galleries, craftsmanship), and nature (national parks) with no passport required for US citizens. Vacationers already know our islands for their unadorned beauty, temperate weather, unparalleled beaches, and turquoise waters. And now we are tapping into our most precious resources – our people and culture.”