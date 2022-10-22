Two-year-old dies at Jamaican hospital amid increase in gastroenteritis cases

A two-year-old boy died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Wednesday, after being admitted for gastroenteritis on Tuesday night.

The clinical coordinator at the Western Regional Health Authority, Dr. Delroy Fray said the child presented at the facility with vomiting and diarrhea.

The virus which also occurs in adults severely affects children. Since Sunday, Jamaica recorded 112 cases with the intestinal infection at the Bustamante Hospital for Children

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed an increase in gastroenteritis cases in Jamaica over the last year.

Gastroenteritis can be caused by both viruses and bacteria. The viruses are contagious and cause damage to the cells lining the intestines.

The head of the hospital’s Pediatric Unit, Dr Carleene Grant-Davis, noted that the rotavirus is the most common cause of gastroenteritis, and the infections occur most commonly from November through March.

Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal pain.

Dehydration can result from prolonged or severe diarrhea, especially if it is followed by vomiting. Dehydration symptoms include increased thirst, dry mouth, and weight loss.

To lessen the risk of transmission, families are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and avoid going to work or school for at least 48 hours after their symptoms have resolved.