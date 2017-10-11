TT police to charge students for criminal activity

TT police to charge students involved in criminal activity

The Police in Trinidad and Tobago are expected to charge students of a secondary school after a video surfaced showed them engaged in criminal activities including extorting money and beating up other students on the school compound.

Swift curtailment

“With the incidence of school indiscipline and violence on the decline, greater attention must be paid for the swift curtailment of such behavior,” Education Minister Anthony Garcia said in a statement.

“The Ministry holds fast to its commitment to safety and security in our nation’s schools and all measures will be put in place to secure our students. I can say with certainty that no parent sent his child to school with the expectation that their child would be an aggressor or victim of assault.”

Incidents posted on social media

The incidents are reported to have occurred at the Siparia West Secondary School, south of Port-au-Spain, and posted on the various social network platforms, including Facebook and Whatsapp.

The statement from the Ministry of Education noted that the Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon has indicated that police officers were expected to be on site at the school on Monday “to lay charges on the students involved in the altercations”.

Garcia said that the Education Ministry will also be investigating how supervision is conducted at the school to alleviate any possible future occurrence.