Transport operators strike forced early closure of some Jamaican schools

The protest carried out by several Jamaican taxi and bus operators on Monday forced the early closure of some schools according to the Ministry of Education.

However, the ministry noted that most schools operated without disruption to their regular activities as school administrators across the island reported some or no disruptions. However, some of the affected schools were dismissed early due to staff shortages and low attendance.

It was reported that while some students were late, and some teachers were absent, most classes were still conducted in the face-to-face-modality.

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, Education Minister Fayval Williams encouraged school administrators not to lock out students or send them home when they are late for classes and where there were insufficient instructors.

“The safety of the students and leadership are critical at this time,” the minister said.

Reports are that some students and teachers had either not shown up for classes or came late, due to transportation difficulties as a result of the transport operators’ strike.

Several commuters were left stranded as taxi and bus operators carried out an island-wide strike after they voted on Sunday to withdraw their service in pursuit of a traffic ticket amnesty from the government.

The cabbies are requesting amnesty because they are frustrated with the more punitive road traffic ticketing system.

They also expressed frustration over the possibility of being jailed for unpaid fines, many of which they say were issued unfairly.