The Nature Conservancy to launch wastewater awareness campaign in the Caribbean

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Caribbean Division is launching a multi-country awareness campaign focused on wastewater management in the Dominican Republic, Grenada, and other Caribbean nations. The campaign will officially kick off on Wednesday, February 19, during a virtual ceremony at 10 AM EST / 11 AM ET.

Honorable Kerryne James, Grenada’s Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, and Renewable Energy, will deliver the keynote address at the launch. Dr. Rob Brumbaugh, Executive Director of TNC Caribbean, and Dr. Elizabeth Shaver, Project Manager at TNC Caribbean, will also offer remarks.

The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of an animation video, which will serve as the centerpiece of the awareness campaign. The primary goal of this initiative is to raise public awareness and promote sustainable wastewater treatment solutions to safeguard public health, marine ecosystems, and local economies, all under the campaign’s slogan: “Protect our waters, protect our future.”

The campaign will focus on practical solutions for wastewater treatment, including nature-based approaches such as greywater reuse and constructed wetlands, aimed at protecting water resources and public health.

“Many times, we don’t realize the effects of untreated wastewater on both human health and the environment,” said Dr. Shaver, Coral Conservation Program Manager for TNC Caribbean. “By improving wastewater treatment and promoting solutions like greywater reuse and nature-based approaches, we can protect our natural resources, reduce health risks, and strengthen local communities.”

- Advertisement -

TNC conducted surveys in selected communities across the three countries to gain a better understanding of the challenges surrounding wastewater management. The survey findings, along with expert recommendations, have informed a targeted strategy to encourage responsible wastewater management across the region.

Dr. Brumbaugh emphasized, “Wastewater pollution is a major yet often overlooked environmental threat in the Caribbean — and one with real economic consequences. Through this regional wastewater campaign, we aim to raise awareness and encourage action at all levels, from individuals to businesses in tourism and construction, to implement solutions that protect local waters, marine life, and the livelihoods that depend on them.”

Inconsistent infrastructure development across the Caribbean has led to uneven wastewater treatment, with improper disposal of both black water (sewage) and greywater (household, industrial, and agricultural waste) posing significant risks to drinking water supplies, coastal ecosystems, and industries like tourism and fishing.